Community Kitchen of North Iowa received nearly $9K in recent COVID-19 relief grants

According to Ragan, the grant money that Community Kitchen has gotten has been helpful in purchasing to-go containers, which are needed as they are still closed for sit-down meals and getting an additional fridge for storage.

"Everything comes here with grants. The fruit doesn’t just fall from heaven," Ragan said.

Between the various phases of relief, Michelle Book, the president and CEO of Food Bank of Iowa and vice chair of the Iowa Food Bank Association, estimated that Community Kitchen of North Iowa got about $24,000 in grants, while Hawkeye Harvest got about $81,000 through the CARES Act.

As for funds specifically dispersed by the Iowa Food Bank Association, Book said that they set up a process where applications were reviewed and then officials determined the best way to get money out.

