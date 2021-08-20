Commissioning committee chairman for USS Iowa speaks in Mason City about new submarine

As to how the crew is chosen, Welch said that that decision is made by Navy detailers.

"We have a very senior Navy person who was enlisted who was a force master chief and his name is Master Chief (Petty Officer Joseph) Johns and he’s from Webster City. He had his pick of anything in the world he could do and he wanted his last two years to be on the U.S.S. Iowa," Welch said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gary Wattnem, who lives in Mason City and is on the Iowa Veterans Commission, said that he heard a similar presentation on the Iowa awhile back and thought it would be a great thing for area residents to hear about.

"The Navy’s job is power projection and part of that is submarines so I wanted the community here to be aware that this is a big deal for the state of Iowa," Wattnem said.

Per Wattnem, at least 40 Kiwanis members came to hear Welch.

Welch said he thinks one of the best things about the entire process is that crew members can learn a lot more about the state of Iowa and come to admire it.