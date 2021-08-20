Commissioning committee chairman for USS Iowa speaks in Mason City about new submarine

As the chairman of the commissioning committee for the USS Iowa, a new nuclear-powered submarine currently being built in Connecticut, former Naval officer Peter Welch's job is to inform people of what's happening with the project and what they can do to help out.
Friday morning, that work brought him to speak before the River City Morning Kiwanis Club in Mason City about the Iowa.
"My mission is to raise money for the christening and commissioning process because we can do things like upgrade certain things that make habitability better for the crew," Welch said before the event began at the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.
According to Welch, the Iowa is expected to have its christening, where they break the bottles, at the end of next March into April. Following that, the submarine does sea trials before the official commissioning so that officials can make sure it has the capabilities that the contract dictated.
When the Iowa is finally commissioned, Welch said that Christie Vilsack, the wife of former Iowa Governor and current Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, will say "bring the ship alive" and the crew will run onboard the submarine.
As to how the crew is chosen, Welch said that that decision is made by Navy detailers.
"We have a very senior Navy person who was enlisted who was a force master chief and his name is Master Chief (Petty Officer Joseph) Johns and he’s from Webster City. He had his pick of anything in the world he could do and he wanted his last two years to be on the U.S.S. Iowa," Welch said.
Gary Wattnem, who lives in Mason City and is on the Iowa Veterans Commission, said that he heard a similar presentation on the Iowa awhile back and thought it would be a great thing for area residents to hear about.
"The Navy’s job is power projection and part of that is submarines so I wanted the community here to be aware that this is a big deal for the state of Iowa," Wattnem said.
Per Wattnem, at least 40 Kiwanis members came to hear Welch.
Welch said he thinks one of the best things about the entire process is that crew members can learn a lot more about the state of Iowa and come to admire it.
"This crew and these young men and women are going to represent our state for the next 35 years and what’s beautiful is the people, the mixture and how enthusiastic the sailors are. When they come back to Iowa, they learn what Iowa nice is."
