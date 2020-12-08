Cerro Gordo, North Iowa records fewer deaths under new state COVID tracking

With the change, the state’s public COVID data will change Tuesday morning, Garcia said. The new recording system will be applied retroactively to the start of the pandemic in March. Many counties will see an increase in total COVID-related deaths, while some will see a net decrease.

About 16% of the net statewide increase came from Linn County, where the number of COVID-related deaths rose from 173 to 201 as of Monday night. Scott County rose by four from 99 to 103. Black Hawk County went up from 156 to 159.

In Woodbury County, deaths dropped from 140 to 126 as of Monday night with the change. Polk County’s total dropped from 357 to 353, and Johnson County deaths from 41 to 39.

The federal government and other states have already been using cause-of-death coding to record COVID deaths. Garcia said Iowa did not change its method earlier in the pandemic because she said there was not a statistically significant difference between the methods and because the old system enabled the state in real time to also gather more information, like the deceased’s profession.

Garcia said that is one trade-off of the new system: that extra information will no longer be available in real time. Researchers will have to accumulate that information at a later time.