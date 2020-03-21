Cerro Gordo gets first COVID case, 69 now in Iowa

Cerro Gordo County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to a CG Public Health press release issued early Saturday evening.

The individual is self-isolating at home, according to the Iowa Department of Health, though the IDPH has not updated its website to reflect this latest case.

CG Public Health did not note the age of the person, nor how they contracted the virus.

“While this is Cerro Gordo County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Brian Hanft, Director of CG Public Health. “It’s important to remain calm and practice basic infection prevention measures.”

Aside from Cerro Gordo's the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 23 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 69 positive cases. To date, there have been 1,049 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

According to IDPH, the other locations and age ranges of the 23 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)