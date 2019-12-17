Self-confidence and self-love are at the core of a women’s weightlifting organization in Des Moines. Founded two years ago, it's seen explosive growth, and its founders will soon be speaking in Mason City.
At the December Breaking Glass Leadership Series in Mason City, women’s Barbell Classic founders Annie Brees and Abbie Mork will talk about the non-profit movement that encourages women to be active and self-confident and share their own experiences in lifting.
Mork said the Classic started because she and Brees thought their community in Des Moines needed a women’s-only powerlifting meet.
“We knew that lifting weights not only physically makes you stronger, but internally it makes you stronger as well,” she said.
Lifting weights can help how women present themselves in the world, including being able to have more difficult conversations and build self-esteem and confidence, she said.
“We’ve always made it a point to share that with people, so we’re like, ‘Well, why don’t we just make this event where we bring women of all levels and abilities under one roof?’” she said.
Power lifters, cross fitters, everyday gym-goers, kids, moms and complete novices were just some of the people Mork said they wanted to bring together with this meet.
“We made this idea, and it just, like – literally it was like we took a match and somebody put kerosene on it, and it just took off,” she said.
The main concept for the meet was to put all the money raised through the meet back into the community, Mork said.
Eighty women competed in the first year they held the meet in April 2018, raising $7,000, all of which was to help a friend who had nearly died in a horrible motorcycle accident, according to Mork.
Because the first meet raised a large chunk of change, Mork said they needed to become a business of some sorts, and in November 2018 they officially became a non-profit organization.
Last April was their second event; 120 women participated and achieved the goal of raising $20,000 to go to the local young women’s resource center. This event included the powerlifting meet and a silent auction.
“We never thought when we started this that this is where we would end up within two years,” she said.
Brees and Mork had to create a three-person board for the business, including Meghan McCoy, to help with managing the non-profit business, especially since this is not their primary job. Mork works as a chiropractor during the day and a strength trainer at 22nd Street Barbell; Brees is the co-owner of Balance 365 and also a strength trainer at 22nd Street Barbell; and McCoy is a store manager at Lululemon.
The 2020 meet sold out within an hour of when registration opened on Nov. 1 at 6 a.m., with 150 women filling all the spots and another 187 on the waitlist.
“We knew that whatever we had to do, we had to make it bigger, so we actually reopened registration to the waitlist only and we sold back out, so we have 300 women that will be competing, so now I have to curate this event and figure out how I’m going to make 300 women lift in a day and make it still a great event,” she said.
Women’s Barbell Classic teams up with local facilities like Ignite to host the event and have been talking to larger corporations to expand the business even more.
They have also started branching out out with a lifting program called the Barbell Club for high school girls at East High School in Des Moines.
Mork said the club is a six-week program that takes up to 25 girls, where they go through their highs and lows of the day, do some strength training and talk about something like a meditation, self-talk and self-love at the end of the day.
The program completed at the end of November, and Mork said several girls wanted to come back and have it longer.
“They learned a lot about themselves,” she said. “They learned about self-confidence; they learned about self-esteem; they learned that they’re pretty strong, that if they fail to get back up – like, really good things that we wanted them to learn.”
Mork said they will do a similar spring program leading into the Barbell Classic event and give the students in the club the ability to participate in the event. In the fall, they hope to have another school in the program, and by 2025, Mork said they hope to be in five schools.
“It’s going to take a lot of work by a lot of people and a lot of funding to make that happen,” she said.
The Breaking Glass even will be held at the North Iowa Regional Commerce Center Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Admission is $10 per person for Chamber members and $20 per person for non-members for the event.
To register, or for more information, contact Kativa Weitzel, the Mason City Chamber of Commerce program director, at kweitzel@masoncityia.com.
