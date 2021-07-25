Births in Iowa drop to lowest level in over 100 years

“The biggest issue is whether after COVID those couples will have the children that they would have had, or are they just going to forego children at all or not have the number of children that they had planned?” she said. “That’s hundreds of thousands of kids who would have been born who may not be born.”

Last decade’s recession caused a decline in the rates of births, marriages and divorces “but they never bounced back,” the ISU demographer noted, in part because children can be financially challenging. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates the cost of raising a child born in 2015 until age 18 averages $233,610.

Iowa’s rate of live births per 1,000 population fell to 11.4 in 2020 compared with 11.9 for each of the previous two years, while deaths rose to 11.4 per 1,000 as well, compared with 9.8 in 2019 and 9.1 in 2015, according to preliminary state data.

The pandemic, which hit Iowa in March 2020, caused illnesses associated with the coronavirus to make COVID-19 the third-leading cause of death last year at 4,299, trailing only heart-related problems (7,441) and cancer illnesses (6,268) in a year that saw overall deaths to spike to 35,953 — topping 2019’s previous record by nearly 5,100.