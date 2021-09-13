 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
40-city road trip for male breast cancer awareness hits Mason City
0 comments
alert top story

40-city road trip for male breast cancer awareness hits Mason City

{{featured_button_text}}

In a little less than a month, Cheri Ambrose and Pat Washburn of the Male Breast Cancer Coalition have covered a lot of ground. 

Driving in a car that's a tribute to Pat's late husband Marlyn, who died of breast cancer in 2017, the duo has made it to at least 13 states and about 40 cities to raise awareness for their cause, hear personal testimonies and connect survivors to one another. On Sunday afternoon, they made it to Mason City's Central Park.

"We’ve gotten to meet the guys actually dealing with this. And at the time my husband was sick, we didn’t have this," Washburn said while seated at a bench. "We’re able to talk with these guys. Some of them have never met another man with breast cancer."

Male Breast Cancer Coalition

Cheri Ambrose, far left, and Pat Washburn, far right, have been on a nationwide tour to promote male breast cancer awareness. In Mason City, they stopped and met with survivor, Jeff Heinz, and his wife, Brenda.

While in town, the two met with former Globe Gazette photographer Jeff Heinz who was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago and had to go through a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. In the time since, he's shared his story as a way to help men become more aware.

"There’s nothing around for men," Heinz said. "I had heard about men having breast cancer but I never thought about it."

According to statistics from the American Cancer Society, about 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in 2021 and about 530 men will die from breast cancer. Risk factors include: aging, a family history of breast cancer, a defect in the BRCA2 gene (which involves tumor suppression), alcoholism, obesity and radiation exposure.

To check for breast cancer there's an array of options such as: physical exams, diagnostic mammograms, ultrasounds, discharge tests and biopsies. Also, self-examination.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"You should be doing a self examine every month," Washburn said. Ambrose then added: "It’s easier to find the lump on a man so you just wonder why a man wouldn’t take two seconds to do that."

Part of Ambrose's own journey toward founding the Male Breast Cancer Coalition in 2014 was making a Facebook connection with Bret Miller who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 24. 

"We are now a global charity that has connected with well over 650 men around the world," Ambrose said.

Even between stops to visit survivors and their caregivers, Ambrose said she and Washburn will spend time reading stories and comments posted to the Male Breast Cancer Coalition Facebook page and even field questions from people who stop to ask about the car.

Washburn said that a few days back, someone tailgated her to get photos of the ride. After she said she got an email from that very same close driver saying "I love what you're doing."

With that, though, both Washburn and Ambrose are clear that the work isn't about them in particular.

"We’re storytellers and by having each one of the men tell their story (that) actually empowers another man to go and check another lump he may have ignored or go forward and tell their story," Ambrose said.

Pat Washburn and Cheri Ambrose of the Male Breast Cancer Coalition have driven all around the country, in a car dedicated to Pat's late husband, to promote awareness and help connect survivors to one another.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Singapore wildlife park hosts gender reveal party for panda

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News