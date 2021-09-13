40-city road trip for male breast cancer awareness hits Mason City

Even between stops to visit survivors and their caregivers, Ambrose said she and Washburn will spend time reading stories and comments posted to the Male Breast Cancer Coalition Facebook page and even field questions from people who stop to ask about the car.

Washburn said that a few days back, someone tailgated her to get photos of the ride. After she said she got an email from that very same close driver saying "I love what you're doing."

With that, though, both Washburn and Ambrose are clear that the work isn't about them in particular.

"We’re storytellers and by having each one of the men tell their story (that) actually empowers another man to go and check another lump he may have ignored or go forward and tell their story," Ambrose said.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

