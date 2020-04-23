You are the owner of this article.
25 Prestage employees test positive for COVID-19
Exchange-Rural Revival

The sign of the nw Prestage Foods plant in Eagle Grove. 

On Monday, Wright County Public Health started testing employees of the Prestage food processing plant in Eagle Grove for COVID-19 and now those full results have been made public.

Of the 867 tested, 25 employees were found to be positive for the virus. But not all 25 are residents of Wright County as Prestage is a more regional employer.

Just one of the employees of the Eagle Grove plant that tested positive is a Wright County resident while one is from Webster County, two are from Humboldt County, three are from Hamilton County and 18 are from Black Hawk County. The total number of confirmed cases in Wright County, as of April 22, is two. The results include an initial 62 employees commuting from Black Hawk County that were tested on April 17 and 18. The other tests were down over a three-day period and completed on Wednesday.

According to Wright County Epidemiologist Sandy McGrath, the positive tests weren't because of an outbreak but rather the result of "surveillance of potential COVID-19 activities in our area."

"I am still very pleased that this is still not an outbreak. We need to keep in mind that all of the individuals tested were asymptomatic (none showed any signs).  It is imperative to keep up good practices of social distancing, hand washing, wearing face coverings and follow IDPH guidelines," McGrath said. 

Wright County Prestage statement

The news comes just two days after Tyson Foods announced it was closing its Waterloo meatpacking facility, which has 2,800 employees, because of a mix of positive tests, community concerns and, as group President Steve Stouffer described it, "worker absenteeism" (the plant had been running with reduced production).

To try and mitigate spread, Tyson officials said the company was taking worker temperatures and attempting to obtain protective face coverings before the Centers for Disease Control recommendations (according to company officials, such measures are now required in all facilities). At the Waterloo plant, officials said that they installed workstation dividers and were providing more break room space for workers.

However, local officials said that the plant didn't do enough for workers or the local community and pointed to the 180 positive tests for Tyson employees. 

At the beginning of the week, Gov. Kim Reynolds waved off the prospect of order food processing plants to close and said "These also are essential businesses and an essential workforce, and without them people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted. So we must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way."

That declaration despite the fact that virus outbreaks have occurred at Tyson plants in Columbus Junction and Perry, and at a Smithfield Foods plant just across the northwest Iowa border in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where more than 200 employees tested positive. At Iowa Premium in Tama, 177 employees tested positive out of more than 500 workers. (The facility had been shuttered since April 10, but reopened Monday.)

In Mason City, the Smithfield plant is staying open. Both company and USDA officials have offered few comments about testing for employees and other protective measures. For the Sioux Falls site, Smithfield President and CEO Kenneth Sullivan shared that the company would keep paying workers for the duration of that plant's closure.

Across the company, Smithfield employs about 40,000 people. 

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

