25 Prestage employees test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Wright County Public Health started testing employees of the Prestage food processing plant in Eagle Grove for COVID-19 and now those full results have been made public.

Of the 867 tested, 25 employees were found to be positive for the virus. But not all 25 are residents of Wright County as Prestage is a more regional employer.

Just one of the employees of the Eagle Grove plant that tested positive is a Wright County resident while one is from Webster County, two are from Humboldt County, three are from Hamilton County and 18 are from Black Hawk County. The total number of confirmed cases in Wright County, as of April 22, is two. The results include an initial 62 employees commuting from Black Hawk County that were tested on April 17 and 18. The other tests were down over a three-day period and completed on Wednesday.

According to Wright County Epidemiologist Sandy McGrath, the positive tests weren't because of an outbreak but rather the result of "surveillance of potential COVID-19 activities in our area."