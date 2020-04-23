25 Prestage employees test positive for COVID-19

On Monday, Wright County Public Health started testing employees of the Prestage food processing plant in Eagle Grove for COVID-19 and now those full results have been made public.
Of the 867 tested, 25 employees were found to be positive for the virus. But not all 25 are residents of Wright County as Prestage is a more regional employer.
Just one of the employees of the Eagle Grove plant that tested positive is a Wright County resident while one is from Webster County, two are from Humboldt County, three are from Hamilton County and 18 are from Black Hawk County. The total number of confirmed cases in Wright County, as of April 22, is two. The results include an initial 62 employees commuting from Black Hawk County that were tested on April 17 and 18. The other tests were down over a three-day period and completed on Wednesday.
According to Wright County Epidemiologist Sandy McGrath, the positive tests weren't because of an outbreak but rather the result of "surveillance of potential COVID-19 activities in our area."
"I am still very pleased that this is still not an outbreak. We need to keep in mind that all of the individuals tested were asymptomatic (none showed any signs). It is imperative to keep up good practices of social distancing, hand washing, wearing face coverings and follow IDPH guidelines," McGrath said.
The news comes just two days after Tyson Foods announced it was closing its Waterloo meatpacking facility, which has 2,800 employees, because of a mix of positive tests, community concerns and, as group President Steve Stouffer described it, "worker absenteeism" (the plant had been running with reduced production).
To try and mitigate spread, Tyson officials said the company was taking worker temperatures and attempting to obtain protective face coverings before the Centers for Disease Control recommendations (according to company officials, such measures are now required in all facilities). At the Waterloo plant, officials said that they installed workstation dividers and were providing more break room space for workers.
However, local officials said that the plant didn't do enough for workers or the local community and pointed to the 180 positive tests for Tyson employees.
At the beginning of the week, Gov. Kim Reynolds waved off the prospect of order food processing plants to close and said "These also are essential businesses and an essential workforce, and without them people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted. So we must do our part to keep them open in a safe and responsible way."
That declaration despite the fact that virus outbreaks have occurred at Tyson plants in Columbus Junction and Perry, and at a Smithfield Foods plant just across the northwest Iowa border in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where more than 200 employees tested positive. At Iowa Premium in Tama, 177 employees tested positive out of more than 500 workers. (The facility had been shuttered since April 10, but reopened Monday.)
In Mason City, the Smithfield plant is staying open. Both company and USDA officials have offered few comments about testing for employees and other protective measures. For the Sioux Falls site, Smithfield President and CEO Kenneth Sullivan shared that the company would keep paying workers for the duration of that plant's closure.
Across the company, Smithfield employs about 40,000 people.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Globe Gazette coverage on the Prestage plant
News coverage on the Prestage Farms pork processing plant in North Iowa.
MASON CITY — Mason City is on the brink of landing a hog-processing operation that is expected to employ 2,000 workers in its first two years.
MASON CITY — Average annual wages at the new pork processing plant in the works for Mason City will be in the $40,000 to $42,000 range, accord…
MASON CITY — The proposed new pork processing plant in Mason City plans on pouring millions of dollars into addressing environmental concerns,…
MASON CITY — Dixie Mennen has lived on the north end of Mason City all of her life and remembers what made it so special years ago.
CARROLL — Pork producers continue to build equity in their operations.
MASON CITY — The City Council approved two measures Tuesday night involving an area of the city that includes the proposed location of a new p…
MASON CITY — Officials in surrounding areas support Mason City’s success in landing a pork processing plant that will employ 2,000 workers ove…
MASON CITY — For 75 years, the Decker meat processing plant was one of the straws that stirred the drink in Mason City, employing more than 1,…
MASON CITY — Residents of Mason City neighborhoods near the proposed hog-slaughtering plant were hungry for more details, but most said they w…
MASON CITY — Prestage Farms, a family-owned business home-based in North Carolina, was identified Monday as the company that will build a mult…
MASON CITY | The City Council approved a resolution of support Tuesday night for the building of the multi-million-dollar Prestage Farms pork …
MASON CITY — Prestage Farms of Iowa officials answered questions from City Council members Tuesday night as more information was learned about…
MASON CITY — The Iowa Economic Development Authority in Des Moines will deal with two issues Tuesday that will have a direct impact on Mason C…
Agriculture needs help in North Iowa.
DES MOINES — A new pork processing plant in Mason City will receive $11.5 million in state tax assistance, approved Tuesday by the Iowa Econom…
MASON CITY — Opponents of the proposed Prestage Farms pork processing plant are raising a stink as they try to stop — or at least stall — the …
MASON CITY — Faced with declining enrollment for the past several decades, the Mason City School District has welcomed the announcement of a p…
MASON CITY — Prestage Farms has no plans to build hog confinement facilities in Cerro Gordo County, according to a company spokesman.
MASON CITY — Prestage Foods of Iowa’s proposal to build a multi-million-dollar plant in southwest Mason City is expected to be at center stage…
CLEAR LAKE — Opponents of a proposed hog processing plant in Mason City on Monday urged Clear Lake officials to take a stand against the project.
MASON CITY — In a marathon meeting lasting more than five hours, the City Council voted late Tuesday to approve terms of a development agreeme…
MASON CITY | Des Moines, Clear Lake, Plymouth, Iowa Falls, Manly, Kensett, Fertile...
MASON CITY — Among the many pieces of unfinished business for the proposed Prestage Foods of Iowa pork processing plant is the purchase of the…
MASON CITY — Citizens for Community Improvement (CCI), a Des Moines-based organization focused on environmental justice, has filed an open rec…
MASON CITY — Prestage Foods of Iowa has begun applying for environmental permits for the pork processing plant it hopes to build in Mason City.
MASON CITY — More than 1,500 people watched the April 5 City Council meeting online on the city’s website and countless others watched it on t…
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County Auditor Ken Kline said Tuesday there are no provisions in state law that would allow a public referendum on th…
MASON CITY — Prestage Foods of Iowa has agreed to create a 2.5-mile buffer zone around Mason City, Clear Lake and the lake itself in which it …
MASON CITY — As part of an agreement to allow Prestage Farms to build its $240 million meatpacking plant, it must donate $1.4 million over a d…
MASON CITY — Seats for the Mason City Council meeting were at a premium Thursday as emotions continued to run high regarding Prestage Farms’ p…
MASON CITY — Opponents of the proposed pork processing plant came en masse to the City Council meeting Thursday night in an energized effort t…
MASON CITY -- Councilman Alex Kuhn broke ranks from other council members Thursday night and voted against moving forward with proposed Presta…
MASON CITY — Councilman Alex Kuhn broke ranks from other council members early Friday morning and voted against moving forward with the propos…
MASON CITY | Prestage Farms considered Fort Dodge and Webster City as potential locations for building its $250-million hog plant, in addition…
MASON CITY — Protesters gathered Monday morning outside of City Hall in downtown Mason City to show their opposition to a proposed hog process…
MASON CITY — People against the proposed Prestage Foods hog-processing plant gathered at the band shell in East Park Friday night to gather pe…
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Parts of this city are like Anytown, USA, with strips of big-box stores, fast food restaurants, hair salons, car washes and …
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Bob Kieser admits that, given a choice, working in a meat processing plant wouldn’t be many people’s first choice.
MASON CITY — About 100 protesters walk in downtown Mason City Sunday in opposition to the proposed Prestage pork processing plant.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It is approaching noon at Coleman Elementary School and the hallways are buzzing with anticipation in several directions.
MASON CITY | Opponents of the proposed Prestage hog processing plant in Mason City have scheduled a press conference before Tuesday’s City Cou…
MASON CITY — The City Council will vote Tuesday night on a development agreement with Prestage Foods of Iowa on its plan to build a pork proce…
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — One of the biggest challenges for a community adjusting to an influx of immigrants is the potential strain on social service…
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council declined Monday to comment on Prestage Farms’ proposed slaughterhouse in Mason City in spite of sever…
MASON CITY — Opponents of the proposed Prestage pork processing plant showed up en masse at the City Council meeting Tuesday night to once aga…
MASON CITY | Opponents of a proposed slaughterhouse in Mason City vowed to continue fighting the project should the Mason City Council grant f…
MASON CITY — In a stunning turn of events, the City Council early Wednesday rejected Prestage Foods of Iowa’s proposal to build a $240 million…
MASON CITY — In a series of marathon Mason City Council meetings, citizens against the Prestage Farms of Iowa development agreement made their…
MASON CITY — Local leaders say they will regroup and focus on attracting other potential investments after the defeat of Prestage Farms’ propo…
MASON CITY — In recent weeks, the Mason City School Board has held a number of separate, closed-session meetings dealing with both personnel e…
MASON CITY — Officials in several local communities are interested in exploring the possibility of landing Prestage Farms’ $250-million hog pl…
MASON CITY | Councilman Bill Schickel said Thursday he is undecided on whether he would reconsider his "no" vote on the Prestage pork processi…
MASON CITY | In economic development, the mission is to improve the community, says Chad Schreck, president of the North Iowa Corridor Economi…
MANLY | In spite of purported interest in bringing Prestage Farms' 650,000-square-foot hog slaughterhouse to Manly, at least one city official…
MASON CITY — The Mason City Council voted Tuesday to approve a quarter-million-dollar loan to help move Younkers Home Store within Southbridge…
MASON CITY — More than a dozen residents asked the Mason City Council to reconsider its rejection of Prestage Farms $240 million hog plant one…
MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce and North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. will host a private meeting June 2 with the…
MASON CITY — One of three Mason City council members who rejected Prestage Farms’ $250 million proposal to build a pork processing plant in th…
DES MOINES — Gov. Terry Branstad said Tuesday the Mason City Council made a mistake in defeating the plan for a Prestage pork processing plant…
MASON CITY — A dinner train with locally sourced food.
HAMPTON | Franklin County officials held a fact-finding meeting last week with a representative of Prestage Foods of Iowa concerning the possi…
MASSON CITY | The Iowa Department of Natural Resources held a public hearing Thursday in the Muse-Norris Conference Center of North Iowa Area …
MASON CITY | State Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, is helping lead a fundraising effort to stop Prestage Foods of Iowa from locating a new…
MASON CITY | Two meetings dealing with economic development will be held in Mason City Thursday.
MASON CITY | City Councilmen John Lee and Alex Kuhn said Thursday they will not change their no votes on the Prestage Foods of Iowa developmen…
MASON CITY | Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, said Thursday Mason City's relationship with the state agency i…
Mason City officials were informed Thursday night that Prestage Farms has withdrawn the town from consideration as a possible site for a $240 …
MASON CITY — City and economic development officials expressed regret Friday at the news that Prestage Foods of Iowa is no longer interested i…
HAMPTON | The Hampton City Council Thursday night will consider supporting the Franklin County Supervisors in their pursuit of Prestage Farms.
HAMPTON — The Hampton City Council passed a letter of support for the Franklin County Board of Supervisors regarding Prestage Foods of Iowa Thursday.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors will discuss Prestage Farms of Iowa Monday.
MASON CITY — The handling of an exchange program for Chinese students played a key role in the decision to buy out Mason City Schools Superint…
HAMPTON — Prestage Foods of Iowa has had little contact with Franklin County since May, an economic development official said this week.
MASON CITY | Two scholars with expertise in rural agriculture warned of the dangers of meat processing plants in unsuspecting communities at a…
CLARION — Prestage Foods of Iowa announced Tuesday it is planning to build a pork processing plant about five miles south of Eagle Grove.
MASON CITY — City Council members agreed Tuesday night to grant developer Phil Chodur a three-month extension on the start of construction for…
EAGLE GROVE — Eagle Grove Mayor Sandy McGrath supports the plan of Prestage Foods to build a pork processing plant near Eagle Grove — the same…
CLARION — The Wright County Board of Supervisors has established rules for upcoming public hearings regarding a proposed pork processing plant.
CLARION — The Wright County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a zoning change from agricultural to industrial Monday that would allow …
EAGLE GROVE — As Prestage Foods advances plans to locate its $240 million pork processing plant in Wright County, schools in that area are dev…
CLARION — The Wright County Board of Supervisors took an initial step Monday to approve an economic development agreement with Prestage Farms.
CLEAR LAKE — Gov. Terry Branstad, who was involved in recruiting McKesson Corp., visited the Fortune 500 company’s newest distribution center …
CLARION — The Wright County Board of Supervisors will hold the third public hearing on the Prestage Foods of Iowa development agreement Monday…
CLARION — Discussion at the Wright County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday quickly turned from establishing an urban renewal area to opinio…
CLARION — The Wright County Board of Supervisors will hold a second reading Monday on the division of taxes levied on property in the Urban Re…
CLARION — The Wright County Board of Supervisors are set to make their final decision on Prestage Farms of Iowa next week.
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County supervisors recommended unanimously Tuesday to reject an application for construction of a hog confinement fac…
DES MOINES — A proposed pork plant in Wright County, which originally was proposed to locate in Mason City, is getting a second opportunity fo…
CLARION — The Wright County Board of Supervisors will vote on the development agreement with Prestage Foods of Iowa Monday.
CLARION — The Wright County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved some of the final steps in securing a $240 million pork processing plant.
EAGLE GROVE — Eagle Grove is taking steps to prepare for Prestage Foods of Iowa after the Wright County Supervisors passed a development agree…
CLARION — While racism was cited in the defeat of a pork processing plant in Mason City, its approval by Wright County officials was done so a…
MASON CITY — Officials in Mason City and Wright County had differing responses to the Globe Gazette’s request for thousands of emails sent to …
MASON CITY — Blatant racism was not evident in any of the emails sent to City Council members during the deliberations on the proposed Prestag…
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.