17 more state funding grants going to Cerro Gordo businesses for COVID-19 relief

Since early April, the Iowa Economic Development Authority has overseen the dispersal of funding relief grants to Iowa small businesses that have been greatly impacted by the wave of shutdowns needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the first four rounds of grant disbursements, 20 area businesses (out of 1,271 total businesses assisted) were awarded grant money that ranged from the minimum of $5,000 to the maximum of $25,000.
When the subsequent rounds of funding were announced on Thursday and Friday, 17 additional Cerro Gordo County businesses were revealed to have received money from the Iowa Small Business Relief Program.
The 17 businesses are:
- American Resources LLC- $13,703
- Allen Vacations- $15,500
- Auto Hospital, Inc.- $15,000
- Blessings Inc dba Eternity Wireless- $25,000
- DMZB LLC dba Mystic Lanes- $25,000
- EWS, LLC dba EasiWash- $25,000
- Go Automotive Group Inc dba Auto Edge- $25,000
- K&K Services Inc dba Sears Hometown- $7,000
- Lakeshine- $5,000
- Larson Printing Co.- $19,500
- Latimer Family LLC dba Hilltop Motel- $14,000
- North Iowa Powerlifting, LLC- $25,000
- OLFY MC LLC dba Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt- $25,000
- Olinger Enterprises dba Fantastic Sam's- $20,000
- Sonny's Precision Collision- $24,000
- Theilen Auto Sales- $25,000
- TRAK Properties II, LLC dba Larch Pine Inn Bed & Breakfast- $5,000
In these two new rounds, a little more than 800 businesses have received more than $15.5 million in total relief.
At the local level, small businesses have also been applying for the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation's "Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund" which is supported by a initial fund of $500,000 from the governments of the county, Clear Lake and Mason City.
More than 240 pre-applications were filed to receive grants of up to $5,000. Final applications were due Friday. Disbursements will be announced beginning next week. If each pre-applicant asked for that max amount, the money needed would be more than double that $500,000 figure. The North Iowa Corridor is planning to add money of its own to the effort and find philanthropic support to keep the fund going for as long as possible
