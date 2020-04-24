17 more state funding grants going to Cerro Gordo businesses for COVID-19 relief

At the local level, small businesses have also been applying for the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation 's "Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund" which is supported by a initial fund of $500,000 from the governments of the county, Clear Lake and Mason City.

More than 240 pre-applications were filed to receive grants of up to $5,000. Final applications were due Friday. Disbursements will be announced beginning next week. If each pre-applicant asked for that max amount, the money needed would be more than double that $500,000 figure. The North Iowa Corridor is planning to add money of its own to the effort and find philanthropic support to keep the fund going for as long as possible