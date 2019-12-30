Iowa voter registrations increase

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Monday that 350,000 Iowans have registered to vote in the past five years, and the state has broken several voter registration records during that time, including setting the all-time high of 2,045,864 active registered voters in January 2017.

At present, there are more than 2 million active registered voters in the state, the most ever heading into a general election year, he noted.

More than 150,000 Iowans have registered to vote or updated their registration using Iowa’s online system since its launch in January 2016, said Pate, who also serves as the state’s commissioner of elections.

A new law allowing 17-year-olds to register to vote in the state and a push to encourage high schools to register eligible students have resulted in about 5,000 new registrants, he said.

“My goal has always been to make Iowa the top state in the nation for voter registration and participation. We’re consistently among the top 10 in both categories,” Pate said in a statement. “The reforms we instituted have made it easy to vote, but hard to cheat.”

Iowans needing to register to vote or update their information should visit voterreadyiowa.org.

