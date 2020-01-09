Iowa Utilities Board approves Alliant rate increase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

During the proceedings, the Iowa Utilities Board received over 5,600 written public comments and held 10 public comment meetings throughout Alliant's service area in spring of 2019.

Many customer comments raised concerns with Alliant's management practices, according to the IUB. Those comments, in combination with IUB's disapproval of how Alliant's process to implement AMI meter technology.

In its press release the IUB says those comments, in combination with "the IUB's disapproval of Alliant's process to introduce and implement AMI meter technology, and a 'lack of transparency and misrepresentation' during a 2018 municipalization vote in the city of Decorah led it to find Alliant 'did not meet the expected standard of conduct for a regulated monopoly.'"

The IUB informed Alliant in the order it will continue to monitor and review the company's management efficiency practices and may take necessary action as allowed by Iowa Code chapter 476.

"The IUB ordered Alliant to file compliance tariffs within 20 days, based on the decision and documents showing the approved revenue increase, by customer class, as a percentage of total revenues and base rate revenues," the release said.