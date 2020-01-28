Iowa: State tax filing help

The Iowa Department of Revenue says it has many resources available to assist taxpayers with filing tax returns this year.

The department will begin processing returns at the same time as the IRS because Iowa taxpayers are required to provide their federal return with their Iowa return. Iowa income tax returns are due on April 30, while federal returns are due April 15.

The department has a redesigned website — tax.iowa.gov — that offers tax guidance, new forms, and answers to many tax questions. Filing Made Easy explains how to file, how to avoid common mistakes, and provides additional details regarding the status of a refund.

The department also has made improvements, including establishing a time frame of 30 to 45 days for processing refunds; extending the hours taxpayer specialists are on the phone assisting customers; adding department employees to the phones during especially busy times; and extending the hours front desk is open to help walk-in customers.

The department can be reached at (515) 281-3114 or (800) 367-3388 and the idr@iowa.gov email address.

