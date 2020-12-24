Iowa State football players reach out to YSS shelters on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, there will be a little bit of good cheer coming to Mason City’s local youth shelter, courtesy of the Iowa State football team.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cyclones will participate in a series of Zoom calls with different branches of YSS, an organization that provides emergency shelter and addiction treatment for at-risk Iowa youth.

According to Lindsey Long, the Assistant Athletic Director of Student-Athlete & Letterwinner Engagement at Iowa State, the Zoom calls are part of an initiative by the school’s football players to give back to the community and provide some encouragement to the kids spending Christmas at YSS.

According to Long, Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell stresses community building and outreach from his team, and the players took the lead in reaching out to local youth. During COVID, it has been a challenge for the team to find ways to connect with the community, but the players took the lead in putting together this new outreach initiative.