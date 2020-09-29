Iowa softens quarantine guidelines in break from CDC

“Masks are meant to protect other people in case you are infected, and not to protect you from becoming infected,” the CDC website says to the question.

Pedati said the state studied four school districts in northwest Iowa where the virus is spreading rapidly and case counts are elevated. Among the four school districts, one was requiring students to wear face masks and three were not. Pedati said the districts without a face mask mandate had 30% to 130% higher rates of COVID-19 cases than the district with the mask mandate.

Pedati also pointed to a study this summer that showed face masks were effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 from two hairdressers who had the virus, and that nearby states Nebraska and Wyoming made similar changes to their public health recommendations.

“Taking all this information together, we’re able to update our recommendation,” Pedati said.

Wyoming has the highest reproduction rate in the country, at 1.29. Reproduction rate is average number of people infected by a single positive case. A reproduction rate over 1.0 is considered spread. Iowa's reproduction rate is 1.12, as of Tuesday. Nebraska's was 1.07, and Illinois' was 1.0.

The recommendation change drew a swift rebuke from the state’s largest public education employee union.