Iowa Senate OKs money for 'therapeutic classrooms,' Mason City focuses on therapeutic approach

State funding for therapeutic classrooms as a means of handling violent students would be created under legislation approved unanimously Tuesday in the Iowa Senate.
Under the proposal, a total of $2.6 million would be dedicated to encourage school districts to use therapeutic classrooms and help the state education department develop standards and guidelines.
The legislation defines a therapeutic classroom as a space designed for providing support to any student whose “emotional, social, or behavioral needs” interfere with the student’s ability to be successful in his or her current environment.
Heidi Velem, Mason City's director of special education and student services, said the district is happy funding may be dedicated to help students who struggle with behavioral issues.
Velem said a few teachers in the Mason City district feel the number of incidents have increased, while others feel the students' behaviors are becoming harder to regulate.
"As we know, the number of students being exposed to adverse childhood experiences has increased over the years," Velem said.
A survey of the Professional Educators of Iowa found that more than half of its members experienced or personally witnessed violence in their school, and almost two-thirds have had “room clears” — when a classroom is cleared for safety reasons due to the actions of a fellow student — a group official said.
And an Iowa State Education Association official said its members are saying behavioral issues in the classroom have become more common.
Local leader, Mason City Education Association President Carol Ann Eppens, declined to comment.
Mason City has more than 100 teachers trained through the Crisis Prevention Institute and Life Space Crisis intervention, two well known de-escalation programs, Velem said. It also has contracts with Turning Leaf, Four Oaks and YSS-Francis Lauer for mental health and behavior support.
But while the bill refers specifically to money for "therapeutic rooms," Velem said Mason City uses a therapeutic approach instead in its more restrictive special education classrooms.
"Our goal is to increase staff awareness and understanding of student behavior," Velem said. "Our job in the school is to teach, to teach new skills, academic skills and behavior skills. Kids need to be provided opportunities to learn new skills and to practice their new skills."
Zach Wahls, a Democratic Senator from Coralville, said he hopes the bill is only the beginning of state lawmakers’ work on classroom violence.
“What I hope we do not do is take this vote today and declare this problem solved,” Wahls said. “I hope we’ll take this as a first step and not an arrival at a destination.”
But Velem cautioned about carelessly tossing around a term like "violence."
"A description of a staff or student who gets assaulted may actually be a staff/student who gets kicked in the shin," she said.
"Language is very powerful and can easily be misinterpreted into something it actually is not. We need to be careful not to respond to the emotions but rather focus on regulating behavior and teaching appropriate skills. This can be difficult to do."
The bill passed the Iowa Senate on a unanimous, 50-0 vote. It now is eligible for consideration in the Iowa House.