Iowa Senate OKs money for 'therapeutic classrooms,' Mason City focuses on therapeutic approach

State funding for therapeutic classrooms as a means of handling violent students would be created under legislation approved unanimously Tuesday in the Iowa Senate.

Under the proposal, a total of $2.6 million would be dedicated to encourage school districts to use therapeutic classrooms and help the state education department develop standards and guidelines.

The legislation defines a therapeutic classroom as a space designed for providing support to any student whose “emotional, social, or behavioral needs” interfere with the student’s ability to be successful in his or her current environment.

Heidi Velem, Mason City's director of special education and student services, said the district is happy funding may be dedicated to help students who struggle with behavioral issues.

Velem said a few teachers in the Mason City district feel the number of incidents have increased, while others feel the students' behaviors are becoming harder to regulate.

"As we know, the number of students being exposed to adverse childhood experiences has increased over the years," Velem said.