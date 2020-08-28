Iowa sees record 2,579 coronavirus cases, with 79% positivity rate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa on Friday reported that more than three-quarters of the coronavirus tests performed in the past 24 hours had come back positive.

The positivity rate jumped to a record 79.43 percent — with 2,579 new COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 3,247 tests. It’s the first time the number of positive cases have outnumbered the negative results.

State public health officials earlier this week said they were going to add the results of antigen tests to statewide numbers but that the impact on positivity rates would be minimal. Antigen tests are growing in popularity because they return results quickly.

The spike in new cases reported Friday breaks the one-day record of 1,477 cases reported Thursday.

Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, reported 247 new cases Friday, its second highest 24-hour total behind Thursday’s 338. Friday’s positivity rate was 55.5 percent, an increase from Thursday’s 47.6 percent.

Story County, home of Iowa State University in Ames, on Friday reported a record 239 cases, with 65.48 percent of tests coming back positive.