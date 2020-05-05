Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus
Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds, on a day when health officials reported a record 19 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period, appeared to signal that Iowa has passed its peak of positive cases and is moving into the “recovery phase” of the response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Iowa also eclipsed another milestone in Iowa Department of Public Health data by topping 10,000 confirmed novel coronavirus cases with most of the 408 new positives in that 10,111 total reported in the state’s high-risk areas – with 261 alone in Polk and Woodbury counties.

So far, 207 Iowans have died from the respiratory crisis first reported in Iowa on March 8. Of that total, 95 victims were aged 81 or older even though they make up about 5 percent of the people who have tested positive for the disease. Another 83 victims were in the 61-80 age range, while 24 were between the ages of 41 and 60 and five victims were younger than age 18. Tuesday’s 19 deaths topped the previous single-day high of 14 on April 29.

The state has reported outbreaks in 28 long-term health care facilities with 56 percent of Iowa deaths occurred at such centers.

Also Tuesday, state health officials made public the names of five businesses – including four meat-processing facilities – where more than 10 percent of the workforce have confirmed COVID-19 cases deemed a risk to their communities. In Perry, 730 employees (or 58 percent of the workforce) at a Tyson meat-processing plant had tested positive for coronavirus, said Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the state’s public health agency.

“The virus spreads very quickly and efficiently in settings where people live and work closely together. We’re seeing that trend play out in Iowa,” she noted.

The state epidemiologist has determined it’s necessary to release information when infection rates or absenteeism surpasses 10 percent at a facility “such as a congregate setting in which social distancing is impossible or impracticable, including but not limited to meat packing plants, food and beverage processing plants, factories with production lines and warehouses,” Reisetter said.

State Auditor Rob Sand, who recently issued an advisory indicating the federal Health Information Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) law did not prevent such aggregate data disclosures, applauded Tuesday’s decision to name Iowa businesses with major COVID-19 outbreaks.

“I am glad to see packing plants outbreak numbers made public, but disappointed it took weeks after I called for it and nine days after we issued an official advisory,” Sand said in a statement. “We should never see a corporation or a public official claiming that HIPAA justifies withholding the big picture from the public.”

Reynolds said state health officials are watching trends on a daily basis and conducting testing to “really start to drill in” and take proactive mitigation steps to “get in front of it before we see a significant spike.” But she expected the trend to gradually reopen Iowa as part of a phased recovery that already started last Friday in 77 counties would continue even though some of those counties have seen an upward tick in confirmed cases.

“Iowans are seeing their livelihood just destroyed, so we have to manage all of that. You can’t just look in isolation, you have to balance all of that when you’re making decisions,” the governor said.

“I believe in Iowans, I trust Iowans to do the right thing. There are going to be a few outliers, that’s with anything,” she said. “Together we’re going to move through this, and we’re going to start to open our economy, we’re going to get Iowans back to work and we’re going to get to the other side of this.”

Reynolds attributed much of the recent spike in Iowa’s confirmed cases to more aggressive testing and surveillance efforts while noting the positive cases are starting to decline – even in eastern counties – telling reporters “they’ve kind of hit the peak and now they’re starting to trend down.”

“As (Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Benjamin) Corell says, ‘We’re fishing where the fish are,'” Reynolds said, “so it’s no wonder our daily case counts have grown over the last few weeks.”

Overall, the governor said 60,569 Iowans have been tested – about one out of every 52 – with 50,458 having negative results and 3,522 who tested positive have recovered from coronavirus illnesses or symptoms, which represented a 35 percent recovery rate. As of Tuesday, 407 Iowans were hospitalized for coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms with 152 in intensive care units and 94 requiring the use of ventilators to assist their breathing.

“The fact is we can’t prevent people from getting the COVID-19 virus,” the governor told a briefing at the state’s emergency operations center. “If we weren’t testing in these areas, people would still have the virus and without being tested, diagnosed and isolated it could spread even further.”

Iowa is employing a number of testing approaches including its Test Iowa program that has assessed more than 306,000 registrants who filled out information at the testiowa.com Web address and scheduled tests at drive-through sites in Des Moines, Waterloo and Sioux City. Reynolds said a new site is slated to be opened in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Reynolds told reporters she planned to travel by private airplane – paid for with her campaign’s funds – to Washington, D.C., later this week to meet with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials to provide an update on what’s happening in Iowa and to thank them for the federal assistance in combating the COVID-19 epidemic. She said other U.S. governors have been invited for similar meetings.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

