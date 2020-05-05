Iowa sees deadliest day yet from coronavirus

“Iowans are seeing their livelihood just destroyed, so we have to manage all of that. You can’t just look in isolation, you have to balance all of that when you’re making decisions,” the governor said.

“I believe in Iowans, I trust Iowans to do the right thing. There are going to be a few outliers, that’s with anything,” she said. “Together we’re going to move through this, and we’re going to start to open our economy, we’re going to get Iowans back to work and we’re going to get to the other side of this.”

Reynolds attributed much of the recent spike in Iowa’s confirmed cases to more aggressive testing and surveillance efforts while noting the positive cases are starting to decline – even in eastern counties – telling reporters “they’ve kind of hit the peak and now they’re starting to trend down.”

“As (Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Benjamin) Corell says, ‘We’re fishing where the fish are,'” Reynolds said, “so it’s no wonder our daily case counts have grown over the last few weeks.”