The State Board of Education gave the go-ahead Wednesday for proposed new rules on student seclusion and restraint to go for public comment before final consideration early next year.
The latest revision to Iowa’s Administrative Code Chapter 103, which governs how educators use seclusion and restraint with students whose actions threaten harm to themselves or others, gives Iowa schools five years to enlarge seclusion rooms so they are at least 7-foot square.
The proposed revision says seclusion may be used only to prevent “serious physical bodily injury” and gives schools up to an hour to alert parents if their child is put in seclusion or restraint. These were sticking points in a previous draft the Education Board voted down in August.
The Iowa Department of Education had six meetings around the state to collect public comments to draft the new set of rules that relaxed the previously proposed requirements for school districts.
You have free articles remaining.
Written or oral comments in response to the revised rule must be received by the Education Department by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Comments can go to Nicole Proesch at nicole.proesch@iowa.gov or (515) 281-8661. A public hearing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 7 at the Grimes State Office Building in Des Moines.
The changes in seclusion and restraint rules follow a June 2017 lawsuit by the ACLU of Iowa and six other lawyers.
The Gazette reported in 2016 that some Iowa City students were placed into seclusion for non-violent acts, including refusing to trace in pencil, stepping out of line at recess and pouting. A 2017 state investigation confirmed these findings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.