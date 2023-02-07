Music Man Square is rolling out the red carpet at 1 p.m. Saturday to host the world-premiere screening of "Meredith Willson: America's Music Man" in conjunction with Iowa PBS.

Mason City native Meredith Willson's expansive career and accomplishments have long fascinated both local and global fans. His arguably most celebrated work is "The Music Man," which premiered on Broadway in 1957. The next year, Willson took home the first Grammy Award ever presented for the cast recording of the score. The Grammy is displayed among other awards and accomplishments he received at the Meredith Willson Museum located within Music Man Square.

Willson died in 1984, but he still holds a reputation as a dedicated champion of Iowa, making him one of the area's favorite sons. Brett Bachtle of Visit Mason City thinks Willson would be thrilled the documentary is premiering here.

"You know, when the movie ("The Music Man") came out, Meredith Willson brought all of the people from Hollywood here to showcase his hometown. He would love this," Bachtle said.

The hour-long documentary "follows the career of Iowa native Meredith Willson. A masterful musician, conductor, composer and Iowa's champion on Broadway, Meredith Willson caught the world’s ear with his many talents," according to a PBS press release.

The Music Man Square Executive Director Nick Whitehurst says he's "excited to welcome everyone to the premiere. We'll have tours of the cityscape and museum after the documentary, and Iowa PBS is providing hot-fudge sundaes, so it should be a good time for everyone."

The Music Man Square, located at 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Mason City, features a replica streetscape from the musical, a museum commemorating the works of composer, a gift shop, old-fashioned ice cream parlor, and entry to the adjacent, restored childhood home of Willson.

Bachtle hopes visitors take advantage of the screening since Music Man Square is usually closed for the season at this time. "The event gives people who've been itching to get out a chance to see not just the film, but the museum, cityscape and more, free of charge."

The event is free to the public with registration at Iowa PBS or The Music Man Square.

"Meredith Willson: America's Music Man" will air statewide on Iowa PBS at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.