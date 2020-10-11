Iowa Mourns John Z. Gomez, a 'great listener'

Arocha said that John loved to eat. And like any gourmand from the Lone Star state, barbecue and Mexican food loomed large.

"Anything with barbecue, as long as it was from family," David said. "The way to his heart was definitely through his stomach."

John loved being around family, not only for the food, but for the camaraderie, as well. In fact, John cared for his family members so much that he took one of them as a child of his own.

"He had adopted my youngest sister and him and his wife Lois were just outstanding parents,” Arocha said. “He loved my sister to death. He took great pride in being a good dad.”

Because of the pandemic, Arocha said he wasn’t able to make the trek from west central Texas to Iowa for the funeral to say goodbye to John, who was buried in Clinton alongside his daughter Amanda Marie Gomez.

"I would’ve given anything to be there," Arocha said. But he clings to the memories he has of John with as tight as grip as possible. He’s thankful he was able to make his way to Iowa to see his cousin while he was still alive. And he recognizes that this particular kind of loss is felt by so many others as well right now.