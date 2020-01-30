Iowa man convicted of child sex trafficking, methamphetamine and firearms offenses

At times, Streb transported the teenagers to hotel rooms, where he engaged in "commercial sex acts" with them.

"The evidence proved Streb knew one or more girls was under 18 years old, and otherwise was in reckless disregard of the fact they were under the age of 18," stated the press release.

On March 26, 2019, a search warrant was executed at Streb's residence and truck, in which law enforcement discovered methamphetamine and two handguns. They also found evidence of drug trafficking, which included methamphetamine packaged for sale, a digital scale and packaging materials.

"Let's be clear: if you pay money or provide drugs in exchange for sex with underage girls, you are a sex trafficker. We will prosecute you and send you to federal prison," said Krickbaum. "The U.S. Attorney's Office is grateful to the law enforcement officers, particularly those from the Iowa City Police Department, who brought Kendall Streb to justice."

United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose presided over the case. A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date.

Sex trafficking of a child is punishable by a minimum of ten years' imprisonment, up to life in prison.