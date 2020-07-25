Iowa lottery takes hit but still meets budget

Large jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions — one more than $1.5 billion in October 2018, the largest jackpot in the game’s history — attracted players. However, in fiscal 2020, both games’ jackpots were repeatedly won with increased frequency at comparatively lower levels — $40 to $100 million.

That in turn meant lower overall sales in both games. The COVID-19 emergency further impacted the lotto category, with lotto sales nationwide falling during the pandemic, lottery officials explained.

Scratch-ticket sales in Iowa, which have set annual records each year since fiscal 2015, did so again in fiscal 2020, totaling $262.4 million. That is an $11.8 million increase from the previous year.

Strawn noted that scratch games long have been the Iowa Lottery’s leading product category. In recent months, Iowans who suddenly had large amounts of time at home made scratch tickets part of their hard-copy entertainment options.

In general, the type of lottery product that sells best in a given year has a big impact on overall lottery results.

In a year like fiscal 2020 when scratch tickets sold particularly well, lottery profits overall will likely be a smaller percentage of total sales simply because scratch games have a smaller profit margin.