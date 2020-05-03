Iowa legislator, firefighters: Treat COVID-19 as a line-of-duty disease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Eastern Iowa lawmaker and firefighters are asking that first responders with COVID-19 be presumed to have contracted the coronavirus while on the job and that time off, medical care and recovery associated with the respiratory illness be treated as a line-of-duty injury.

At present, there is no consistency in how COVID-19 is being handled, with some cities treating it as a presumed work illness, while others don’t.

State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, won House passage of a bill, House File 2592, to expand benefits under the Municipal Fire and Police Retirement System to make lung and respiratory illnesses a presumed line-of-work condition. However, the bill did not get to the Senate floor before the Iowa Legislature suspended its session in mid-March.

Both Charles City and Mason City firefighters participate in the Municipal Fire and Police Retirement System.

So Kaufmann is asking Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue guidance to all cities to treat COVID-19 among police, firefighters and other first responders as a work-related injury or disease.