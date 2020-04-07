Iowa Legal Aid offering help for those with COVID-19-related issues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even as COVID-19 has crept into the lives and routines of people all across the country, and all around the globe, over the past month, daily concerns and fears haven't subsided.

In fact, some of those worries have only been hastened by the pandemic and the flood of disruptions (both economic and health-related) that it's caused. Fears such as how to pay rent, what to do to lock down unemployment benefits for the duration of furloughs and who to trust with health advice.

When any of those concerns tip over into the legal realm, Iowa Legal Aid is currently offering a COVID-19 hotline to provide people with advice.