Iowa Legal Aid offering help for those with COVID-19-related issues
Iowa Legal Aid offering help for those with COVID-19-related issues

Even as COVID-19 has crept into the lives and routines of people all across the country, and all around the globe, over the past month, daily concerns  and fears haven't subsided.

Legal Aid

The Iowa Legal Aid office in Petersen Plaza on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City.

In fact, some of those worries have only been hastened by the pandemic and the flood of disruptions (both economic and health-related) that it's caused. Fears such as how to pay rent, what to do to lock down unemployment benefits for the duration of furloughs and who to trust with health advice. 

When any of those concerns tip over into the legal realm, Iowa Legal Aid is currently offering a COVID-19 hotline to provide people with advice. 

"This Legal Advice Hotline will assist Iowa’s most vulnerable at a time of deepening crisis," Iowa Legal Aid Executive Director Nick Smithberg said in a release. "We stand ready to help Iowans with a host of legal challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including problems related to housing, employment and domestic violence."

According to the release: Iowans can call 1-800-332-0419, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, and leave a message for an Iowa Legal Aid member who will then get in contact with them to help sort through the issue. For the service, there is no cost to Iowans. 

Has the COVID-19 pandemic left you in need? Here are some resources that may be of use.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

