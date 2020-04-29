Iowa lawmakers weigh safety, transparency

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said GOP leaders would seek guidance from Gov. Kim Reynolds and state health officials on when and how to return to the Capitol — given that Polk County continues to be among the state’s hotspots for coronavirus activity.

He said a number of scenarios have been looked at — including separate policy and budget gatherings — but GOP leaders have not settled on a game plan yet.

“We plan to have a comprehensive plan for when everyone gets back to make sure that we’re operating in a safe and responsible manner,” Whitver said.

“There have been a lot of different ideas that have been floated around, but there’s nothing that is concrete now as far as what that looks like,” he added. “Certainly, the health of our legislators is important, but Iowans do expect us to do our work, and so when it’s safe, we’re going to come in and we’re going to get our work done.”