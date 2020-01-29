Iowa lawmakers hear objections to increasing public assistance eligibility verification

In both subcommittee hearings, representatives of organizations that serve the Iowans who would be affected called the proposals burdensome, costly, redundant and unnecessary.

“It’s a disproportionate response” to a perceived fraud problem, said Amy Campbell, a lobbyist for the Iowa Behavioral Health Association. It wouldn’t make sense to spend $3 million to save $30,000, she said.

The 2018 farm bill mandates the verification process being considered for food stamp participants. Dave Stone, lobbyist for United Way of Central Iowa, presented data from the National Accuracy Clearinghouse, which would do the verification, showing that in the five states participating at this time, there was dual participation — one person claiming benefits in two jurisdictions — an average of 0.13 percent of the time. Applying that to Iowa, which has 318,000 people on food stamps, Stone said that would equate to 413 cases, or 206 Iowans dually enrolled in public assistance.

“There are better ways to spend tax money,” Stone said.

However, others saw a need for the changes.

“It’s important to see that the taxpayers’ money is being spent responsibly,” Victoria Sinclair of Iowans for Tax Relief said. That assurance is lacking now, she said.