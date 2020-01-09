Iowa lawmakers again look to expand medical marijuana program

“Obviously, I supported the bill that we passed last year. I voted in favor of it. I have been a strong supporter of medical cannabis since I came into the Legislature,” said Sen. Charles Schneider, the Republican Senate president from West Des Moines. “And I’d like to find a way to send something to the governor that she would be willing to sign and something over to the House that they would be willing to pass as well.

“So it’s a matter of us working together and finding a way to get something done for Iowans that makes dosing more practical for patients and for the producers, something that potentially expands conditions, if that’s something we can find agreement on, and something that just works better for Iowans.”

Minnesota and Illinois have grown their medical marijuana programs in recent years, but neither have caps on THC.

Under Illinois law, qualifying patients can purchase up to 2.5 ounces, or about 70.9 grams, of medical cannabis every two weeks.

A Minnesota patient’s dosage — which is determined through a consultation with a licensed pharmacist — is not affected by any product or time period limitations.

