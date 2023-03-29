There's something magical about a spring stroll in Iowa.

Whether you go out in the morning with the dog or after dinner to kick start the digestion, it's a chance to connect with the world around you. Most folks don't make it much past their neighborhood, but Kevin Mason took his spring stroll to a whole new level, walking 371 miles along the Des Moines River.

Sometimes, a thought, or in Mason's case, a statistic, gets stuck in your head, like an earworm without the music. It bounces around at the back of your mind, until one day it bounces forward, ready to be acted on.

And that is how one little figure, 98%, set Mason on a walk to see for himself what Iowa's rural lands are like.

About 98% of Iowa's landscape changed as it was converted to agricultural use, and Mason wanted to compare his experience to historical records, including the 1835 expedition of the First Regiment of United States Dragoons.

Albert Miller Lea led one of the three companies of dragoons to explore the Wisconsin and Iowa Territories. You may be familiar with the name, if not his deeds. Both the city and lake to our north are named for him, in what Mason describes as "a bit of a troll." Trolling is an act of antagonization most commonly found online, but occasionally discovered in historical records.

Lea and his dragoons got a bit lost and found themselves squashing about in Iowa and Minnesota's expansive wetlands. Since everything was wet, it was a bit tricky to determine exactly where rivers began and lakes were bordered. Lea's "Notes on Wisconsin Territory, particularly concerning the Iowa district" is an invaluable record of Iowa's environmental history, and the inspiration for Mason's own "Notes on Iowa."

Albert Lea experienced Iowa before agriculture changed 98% of our landscape. Mason wanted to compare those experiences, document what he saw, and most importantly, communicate to Iowans how we are interacting with that environment.

Mason's Walk Across Iowa blog features both video and photojournalism of the 21-day trip. "Notes on Iowa" expanded in 2022 to include two new parts: Iowa History Daily Calendar and the Notes on Iowa State Park Series.

He's a native North Iowan, born in Forest City and raised in Mason City and Pella. He attended North Iowa Area Community College after graduating from Pella High School. While there he worked briefly for the Forest City Summit and Britt News-Tribune. A history class inspired him to connect his interest in journalism with his love for understanding the world through our past.

He's stepped into a few roles on the journey to his perfect fit. Experiences in teaching, journalism and history ultimately led him to work toward college level teaching. With a bachelor's of science from University of Mary in North Dakota and Masters degrees from Wayland Baptist in Texas and Waldorf University, Mason moved on to a Ph.D. at Iowa State University.

In his dissertation, he explored the environmental history of Iowa's indigenous peoples. His office window looked out on the Winnebago Courthouse and he considered how the Winnebago (Ho-Chunk) people didn't actually live in Winnebago County, but the county, in fact, was populated by the Dakota.

"There's some uncomfortable events here in Iowa history, and I'm one to face them head on. They can be difficult conversations at times, but understanding where we come from can help us understand where we are headed." Mason explained.

What is commonly known as "The Spirit Lake Massacre" occurred In 1857, and Mason's dissertation focused on the changes in the Iowa landscape the Dakota peoples experienced. Through treaties, settlement and outright displacement, life for the indigenous Dakotas changed rapidly.

Environmental changes in the 19th century to benefit American agriculture were rapid and expansive. No other place on Earth saw what Mason calls "such drastic conversion of lands in modern history." Tallgrass prairies were plowed under, wetlands were drained and fields were tiled for crop production.

More than 90%, or 30 million acres, of Iowa's land is farmed currently. Modern farming and data technologies give us the opportunity to track and study our environment as never before. Mason believes Iowa farmers can be leading stewards of Iowa's natural resources. "These guys are out there every day," he said. "I have plenty of respect for them."

Technology is changing the way we study history, also. The Walk Across Iowa project got Mason started on finding new ways to share his discoveries and ideas with people all around the globe. He began documenting his project with a camera and drone, built a website to post his work and learned to edit photos and video.

Those new skills led to another project: the Iowa State Park Series. Mason uses drone video complemented by park history to showcase Iowa's state parks. "You can find some really unique places out in our state parks. Like, you can go to the same park every summer, and if you don't go down a certain path you might miss the coolest feature they have."

The drone videos in the State Park Series are meant to feature the extraordinary natural places here in Iowa, but Mason reminds residents, "Iowa's State Parks are actually ranked 49th in the nation for infrastructure and maintenance. A lot of parks had improvements done by the Civilian Conservation Corps but very little since."

When it comes to studying history, farm records, personal journals and trade ledgers can have surprisingly helpful information.

"I got some critical information right here at Mason City Public Library's archive room," Mason explained. "There was a Hewitt Trading Ledger with information about goods taken up to the Spirit Lake area that confirmed some of the things I had been looking for. I probably visited 15 other archives and found what I needed right in my hometown."

Such archives are often made up of donated material. Documents, journals and diaries, business ledgers and newspapers are all valuable items North Iowans may have in their private collections. If you feel you may have useful historical items, reach out to your local library, museum or historical society for guidance on how to donate.

Kevin Mason currently serves as an associate professor and chair of the history department at Waldorf University.