Iowa governor defends storm response as residents struggle

Reynolds said she did take action, including by issuing a state disaster declaration that provides some grants to low-income residents. She toured the area and spoke with Trump on Tuesday and Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday during his campaign visit to Iowa.

"Everybody is doing the best they can," Reynolds said at a news conference at a Cedar Rapids fire station.

Several residents said they were struggling to meet basic needs while already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ella Shears, 53, said the storm flooded her kitchen and bathroom and knocked out her power. She said she had to throw out $200 worth of food that was spoiled and doesn't know when her next meal will come.

Shears said she cannot charge her cellphone, leaving her no way to communicate. Her third-floor apartment is hot, so she sits outside in the shade from trees that have not been knocked down.

Shears said the Wendy's restaurant where she is a cashier has been closed. She is running out of prescription drugs she takes for heart problems, and worries about how she'll get them refilled.

"It's just sad. I never thought I would see this," she said. "It's a struggle."