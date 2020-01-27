Iowa GOP lawmakers take aim at transgender flag

“I think that was completely disrespectful to the brave men and women who served in the military,” said Chapman. “I heard from numerous constituents who were very concerned about the precedent that’s being set. My understanding is that there were some internal policies that perhaps were violated during that demonstration but I think it’s important that at least my constituents know that we’re taking this serious. It’s what the flag represents and the fact that it was taken down and another flag was flown instead of the American flag and the Iowa flag and the POW/MIA flag, I think at a lot of Iowans find that to be very offensive.”

A state official said it’s not correct that the three flags were taken down — that the transgender flag flew on a different pole.

Nate Monson, Iowa Safe Schools executive director, said representatives of his organization petitioned Administrative Services, showed up at the Capitol with the flag as instructed and watched as it was displayed for several minutes — marking the first time a transgender flag was flown at a state Capitol building.

He said his group has the state certification it received in a glass display, but noted that beyond the national recognition associated with the event it sent a message to “trans youth that they were a part of Iowa, they are part of the country and that they matter.”

