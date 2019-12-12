DES MOINES — For the first time ever, state government is projected to collect more than $8 billion in net general-fund tax receipts in the current fiscal year that ends June 30.
Three members of the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference on Thursday bumped up their October estimate for state revenue growth by $48.5 million, bringing their fiscal 2020 expectations for tax collections to nearly $8.015 billion – a 2 percent increase that tops last year by $155.8 million.
For fiscal 2021 – the year that Gov. Kim Reynolds and lawmakers will budget for in their upcoming legislative session – REC members projected Iowa’s modest but steady economic growth would generate $8.249 billion in tax receipts for an increase of 2.9 percent.
“All in all, we feel things are moving well,” said REC chairman David Roederer, director of the state Department of Management and the governor’s budget director. “That doesn’t mean that we should look at everything going gangbusters, but it is actually a little strong growth than we thought it would be when we met back in October.”
Panel members said the growth was fueled by higher state sales tax revenue due to an expansion of online sales and services now be collected while personal income tax receipts have leveled off due to a 2018 tax-cut package that lowered withholdings and rates.
REC member Holly Lyons of the Legislative Service Agency expressed cautious optimism, but noted many economists are warning of a possible recession although nothing in Iowa’s outlook signals major concern despite sluggish farm prices and slowly growing wages due to a tight labor market.
“While there are still no tell-tale signs of a recession, one reads and hears from economists that the U.S. economy is living on borrowed time and that a downturn is inevitable,” she said. “It’s just a matter of when and how severe the downturn will be.”
Lyons said Iowa’s economy continues to be buffeted at times by the continued trade war and business uncertainty, but she told Thursday’s gathering “there is no harbinger of recession, no serious signs of downturn. The Iowa economy continues to grow slowly but steadily.”
Roederer said he’s heard the recession talk, too, given the country is in a long, sustained and “uncharted” growth period, but he noted most indicators still show good growth and Iowa’s tax collections are coming in better than expected at this point although that could slow in the new year.
“It’s kind of like predicting a snowstorm,” Roederer said of a possible recession. “We know it’s coming, we just don’t know when or how bad.”
By law, the governor and Legislature have to use the December REC estimate as a starting point to build next fiscal year’s state budget. The state’s 99 percent spending limitation means the governor will have about $230 million in new resources for budgeting purposes.
“This allows for a good, solid budget,” said Roederer. He said the Reynolds’ budget team will have a better sense of what the overall package will look like once they assess to two largest expenditures – state aid to K-12 schools and Medicaid costs.
“I can assure you that the wants and desires always will exceed whatever number that we have available,” he said.
However, minority Democrats said the state faces a lot of unmet needs in the areas of education, child care, housing, health care and rural broadband that could be addressed better had Republicans not lowered tax collections by $400 million in 2018 via a package skewed to higher-income Iowans and businesses.
“It’s just a question of priorities,” said Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee. The message he took away from Thursday’s REC meeting was that the Iowa economy “is living on borrowed time, so we need to plan prudently, keep a lean budget but make sure it’s one that helps the average person, not just ones at the top.”
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, ranking member on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said revenue growth “should be more robust if not for the massive income tax cut that they gave to the richest Iowans.” He predicted Iowa’s privately run Medicaid program will take most of the new money available for fiscal 2021.
“Even though there is new money, we’re going to have a really, really difficult time investing in K-12, higher education, the community colleges, the courts, public safety – the whole litany of investments people would like us to make,” said Bolkcom.
Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said Iowa’s economy is clearly growing, which bodes positively the future as legislators look to invest in education, health care, public safety and other priorities for fiscal 2021.
“Iowa has a healthy surplus, full reserve accounts, and the tax cuts we passed in 2018 are just starting to positively impact families and small businesses,” he added.
