Iowa economic indicators drop in March

DES MOINES — The global COVID-19 pandemic is starting to dramatically affect the health of Iowa’s economy, according to a new state report issued Monday.

The Iowa Department of Revenue’s leading indicators index dropped 3 percent to 103.1 in March -- the largest one-month decrease in the two-decade history of the economic measure and more than two times larger than the negative 1.3 percent in December 2008 that was the second-biggest decline.

And, while the March numbers were bad, the April report could be worse since a number of Iowa businesses were closed beginning March 17 under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health emergency proclamations that ran through April 30 when the governor eased restrictions on a limited basis for restaurants, malls, fitness centers and other businesses in 77 of Iowa’s counties. Restrictions remain in place for the 22 counties with heightened coronavirus activity until at least May 15.

“I think you’ll see definitely continued weakness in the indicator in April,” said Robin Anderson, chief economist and administrator of the Iowa Department of Revenue’s research and policy division. “We would anticipate as we get more information that we’ll likely see continued weakness in this indicator.”