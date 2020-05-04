Iowa economic indicators drop in March

DES MOINES — The global COVID-19 pandemic is starting to dramatically affect the health of Iowa’s economy, according to a new state report issued Monday.
The Iowa Department of Revenue’s leading indicators index dropped 3 percent to 103.1 in March -- the largest one-month decrease in the two-decade history of the economic measure and more than two times larger than the negative 1.3 percent in December 2008 that was the second-biggest decline.
And, while the March numbers were bad, the April report could be worse since a number of Iowa businesses were closed beginning March 17 under Gov. Kim Reynolds’ public health emergency proclamations that ran through April 30 when the governor eased restrictions on a limited basis for restaurants, malls, fitness centers and other businesses in 77 of Iowa’s counties. Restrictions remain in place for the 22 counties with heightened coronavirus activity until at least May 15.
“I think you’ll see definitely continued weakness in the indicator in April,” said Robin Anderson, chief economist and administrator of the Iowa Department of Revenue’s research and policy division. “We would anticipate as we get more information that we’ll likely see continued weakness in this indicator.”
State officials said the monthly leading economic indicators index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below a negative 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50.
According to the index analysis, the six-month annualized change in the measure fell to negative 7.4 percent in March from negative 1.3 percent in February – marking the 17th consecutive month of negative value and the first month below a minus 2.0 percent change.
The six-month diffusion index – a measure of how the eight components are moving higher or lower – “regressed” to 37.5 in March from 43.8 in February, according to the revenue agency report. Three of the eight component indicators (diesel fuel consumption, national yield spread, and residential building permits) experienced an increase of greater than 0.05 percent over the last half-year. The decrease in the six-month diffusion index is largely due to the Iowa stock market index experiencing a decrease of 0.05 percent over the last half-year, according to the monthly report.
Iowa non-farm employment measures declined in March for fourth month in a row and marked the largest one-month decline since May.
With the six-month diffusion index regressing to 37.5, state revenue analysts said the annualized six-month index change value of negative 7.4 percent and the decline in the Iowa non-farm employment coincident index strongly suggest the Iowa economy will weaken through the current fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and first quarter fiscal 2021, which begins July 1.
The report suggests that employment growth will weaken over the next three to six months, according to the DOR report.
Only two of the eight components were positive contributors to the index in March -- the national yield spread and residential building permits. March residential building permits were 58.7 percent above March 2019 (979 vs 617), but were 4.6 percent below the historical average for March from 1998 to 2019.
Average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), the Iowa stock market index, the new orders index, the agricultural futures profits index (AFPI), average manufacturing hours, and diesel fuel consumption were the components that contributed negatively to the index.
The 12-month moving average of weekly unemployment insurance claims increased to 6,113 in March from 2,885 in February. Average monthly claims were up 1,842 percent from last March, and 1,375 percent above the monthly historical average. The March average weekly unemployment claims reached 40,835 which was three and a half times higher than the next highest month (11,566 in December 2008), according to the latest index report. By the week ending April 4, the number of idled Iowans filing for jobless benefits was a record 64,194, according to Iowa Workforce Development.
F
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!