Iowa DOT offering student driver's knowledge test at home

They may not be able to go anywhere right now, but teens looking to take their written driver's knowledge test just got a perhaps easier way.
“Skip the Trip,” a program the Iowa Department of Transportation began last year allowing students to take the non-commercial driver’s knowledge test at approved educational sites has now been expanded to allow parents, guardians, and legal custodians to proctor the test for their children from home.
To protect customers and Iowa DOT staff from exposure to COVID-19, services offered in driver’s service centers have been limited at least through the end of April. Allowing parents to administer the test at home will enable students to still take the test without coming into a service center.
To apply to take the test at home, the parent must have a valid Iowa driver’s license and will need to complete and submit a Proctor Knowledge Exam form to the Iowa DOT.
In addition to pledging that they have not had their license suspended or revoked, would-be proctors must also promise to administer the test in a room with no one else and not allow the student to use notes or reference materials.
Uh huh.
Upon approval of the application, the parent and student will receive an email with instructions for taking and administering the test. After the test is completed, the student will receive an email with the test results.
Once the student has passed the test, the parent and student will need to visit a DOT service center or county treasurer’s office to get their instruction permit.
Currently, appointments are necessary at DOT service centers and are available beginning in May. Appointments can be online.
Find out more information about Skip the Trip, (https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/skip-the-trip). To prepare for the driver’s knowledge test, look for the Iowa Driver’s License Manual and practice tests online.
