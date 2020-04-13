Iowa DOT offering student driver's knowledge test at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They may not be able to go anywhere right now, but teens looking to take their written driver's knowledge test just got a perhaps easier way.

“Skip the Trip,” a program the Iowa Department of Transportation began last year allowing students to take the non-commercial driver’s knowledge test at approved educational sites has now been expanded to allow parents, guardians, and legal custodians to proctor the test for their children from home.

To protect customers and Iowa DOT staff from exposure to COVID-19, services offered in driver’s service centers have been limited at least through the end of April. Allowing parents to administer the test at home will enable students to still take the test without coming into a service center.

To apply to take the test at home, the parent must have a valid Iowa driver’s license and will need to complete and submit a Proctor Knowledge Exam form to the Iowa DOT.

In addition to pledging that they have not had their license suspended or revoked, would-be proctors must also promise to administer the test in a room with no one else and not allow the student to use notes or reference materials.

Uh huh.