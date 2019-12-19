Iowa Department of Education director leaving

Ryan Wise, the director of the Iowa Department of Education since July 2015, has accepted a new position at Drake University in Des Moines.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Wednesday, and officials in her office said details of the transition are still being finalized.

In a statement, Wise said he is proud of the educational progress that has been made during his time as Iowa’s education chief, and he looks forward to “continuing the work to strengthen the state’s education system at Drake University.”

Wise was appointed state education director in July 2015 by former Gov. Terry Branstad and reappointed to the post in January 2019 by Reynolds.

“Ryan Wise is a true public servant who leaves behind a tenure of unmatched passion and dedication to educating Iowa’s children,” Reynolds said in a statement. “He was a critical partner in our efforts to immerse students in a dynamic learning environment that prepares them for the ever-changing 21st century.”

Reynolds said the current dean of the Drake School of Education is “an essential partner in our state’s STEM efforts, so I know we all look forward to continuing to work with Ryan in this new role.”

Wise is the second state agency director to leave the Reynolds administration after Mark Lowe recently announced he was asked to resign as head of the Iowa Department of Transportation effective Jan. 10.

