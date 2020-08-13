Iowa Democratic Wing Ding goes virtual for 2020

According to Black, during the early days of the pandemic, event planners weren't sure if they'd even be able to pull anything off.

"Normally we get together in January and February to plan the event and figure out what we want to do and how. As the pandemic arose, we thought I don’t know if we can do this," Black said. Even if the planners had wanted to have a packed house at the Surf, they couldn't have.

But by the tail-end of April, Black said that the planners settled on the idea of a virtual event that would be donation-based for anyone wanting to attend. Sure the guest list would be smaller but attendance could be much larger.

"Right now, we think it’s more necessary to play it safe and be cool and lead by example," Black said.

As for the lack of wings, Black has a recommendation for that: "Grab your favorite beverage, your favorite munchies, couch and enjoy from the comforts of your home. It’s not the same as having the wings and the fun stuff, but we want to bring the Wing Ding to people and we’re doing that."

The Wing Ding officially gets rolling at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and can be accessed through the event's website which is Iowa Wing dot com.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

