Iowa Democratic Wing Ding goes virtual for 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding last August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Globe Gazette
According to Black, during the early days of the pandemic, event planners weren't sure if they'd even be able to pull anything off.
"Normally we get together in January and February to plan the event and figure out what we want to do and how. As the pandemic arose, we thought I don’t know if we can do this," Black said. Even if the planners had wanted to have a packed house at the Surf, they couldn't have.
But by the tail-end of April, Black said that the planners settled on the idea of a virtual event that would be donation-based for anyone wanting to attend. Sure the guest list would be smaller but attendance could be much larger.
"Right now, we think it’s more necessary to play it safe and be cool and lead by example," Black said.
As for the lack of wings, Black has a recommendation for that: "Grab your favorite beverage, your favorite munchies, couch and enjoy from the comforts of your home. It’s not the same as having the wings and the fun stuff, but we want to bring the Wing Ding to people and we’re doing that."
The Wing Ding officially gets rolling at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and can be accessed through the event's website which is Iowa Wing dot com.
Dancing in the Clear Lake streets
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's supporters dance on the streets at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August near the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Chants
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Elizabeth Warren arrives
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren arrives at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hugs all around
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren meets with supporters at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. By most local experts' consensus, Warren's campaign has been the best at organizing in Iowa.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Wing Ding
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Warren supporters
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren meets with supporters at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Outside the Surf
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Scholten's bus
Congressional candidate JD Scholten arrives at the Surf Ballroom for the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Klobuchar 3
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
John Hickenlooper
Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Michael Bennet
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tom Steyer
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
John Delaney
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden waves to the crowd after he speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Elizabeth Warren
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Warren has promised that farmers would be involved in any climate change solutions put forth by her administration, if she was elected president.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kamala Harris
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Klobuchar
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding last August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Globe Gazette
Bernie Sanders
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Steve Bullock
Steve Bullock speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Klobuchar 2
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Steve Bullock
Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 1
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 4
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 2
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kamala Harris mug
Harris
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Julian Castro 2
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 4
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kamala Harris at the Democratic Wing Ding
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Julian Castro 1
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tim Ryan
Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 5
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 6
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Bill de Blasio
Democratic presidential candidate
Bill de Blasio speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Marianne Williamson
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Jay Inslee
Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kirsten Gillibrand
Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Andrew Yang
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 3
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker, shown here at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, applauds the NCAA's move to allow athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.”
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 1
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tulsi Gabbard
Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 6
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tom Steyer
Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 2
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 3
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tom Steyer
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Vice President Biden
Former Vice President Joe Biden discusses his presidential campaign.
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (1).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (3).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (4).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (5).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (6).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (7).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (8).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (9).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (46).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (10).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (11).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (12).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (13).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (14).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (15).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (16).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (17).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (18).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (19).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (20).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (21).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (22).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (23).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019
Some of those at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake said they're ready for the number of candidates to be reduced. Experts say by this point in the race for the nomination, the field is usually much narrower.
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (25).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (26).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (27).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (28).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (29).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (30).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (31).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (32).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (33).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (34).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (35).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (36).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (37).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (38).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (39).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (40).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (53).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (51).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (52).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (41).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (42).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (43).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (45).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (47).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (48).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (49).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (44).jpg
Lisa Grouette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019 (50).jpg
Lisa Grouette
