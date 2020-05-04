Iowa Democratic Senate hopefuls take aim at Ernst in virtual forum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR RAPIDS — Democrats running for their party’s U.S. Senate nomination agreed that an assault weapons ban should be reinstated, but that didn’t stop them from taking shots at their common target, Sen. Joni Ernst.

Not only does Ernst oppose re-establishing the assault weapons ban that was in place from 1994 to 2004, but the first-term Republican is on the wrong side of health care, climate change, agriculture and energy issues, the five Democrats argued in the Prime the Primary virtual forum Sunday afternoon hosted by the Democratic parties in Benton, Iowa and Poweshiek counties.

The Democrats are running, as retired three-star admiral Mike Franken said, to “negate the things that got Joni Ernst elected to begin with.”

It’s ironic that Ernst’s “make ’em squeal” campaign ad propelled her to victory in 2014, attorney Kimberly Graham said. Rather than take on the special interests, the Democrats said, she has been the tool of corporate interests and fallen in line with President Donald Trump, whose policies on agriculture, trade, renewable fuels and more have hurt Iowans.

Asked about health care, specifically rural health care, Graham said that by voting to end the Affordable Care Act and protections for preexisting conditions, Ernst “has not been a friend of regular Iowans.”