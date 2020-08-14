Iowa cracking down on bars, restaurants ignoring 6-foot rule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANKENY — State regulators are cracking down on bars and restaurants failing to comply with the social distancing required in Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa.

Officials with the state Alcoholic Beverages Division on Thursday reported they had conducted 333 inspections and received 46 complaints regarding social distancing and advanced hygiene practices at state-licensed establishments.

The agency reported 49 preliminary investigations, with four cases opened as part of stepped-up enforcement.

The enforcement activities took place between July 30 and Aug. 11 and, in some cases, were coordinated with local law enforcement agencies, according to the update.

Last month, the two agencies that oversee Iowa bars, restaurants and other food establishments — the Alcoholic Beverages Division and state Department of Inspections and Appeals — announced they were taking additional steps to ensure that businesses follow public health guidelines set forth by the proclamation.