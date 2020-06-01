Iowa COVID-19 data trending down; Cerro Gordo still climbing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The seven-day averages for new coronavirus-related deaths, hospitalizations and new admissions all continued downward trends Monday, according to state public health data.

Four new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed by the state Monday, the third consecutive day with single-digit new deaths. That brought the seven-day average --- a data point used by experts to provide a broader view of the virus’ impact --- to its lowest in nearly two weeks.

The seven-day averages for Iowans hospitalized (368) and daily new admissions (29.1) also continued downward trends with the latest data published Monday.

Cerro Gordo's cases climbed again; the county stands at 29 cases with 1 death.

Confirmed cases continued to climb in Buena Vista County, site of the latest outbreak at an Iowa packing plant. The state confirmed 56 new cases there Monday.