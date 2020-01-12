Iowa caucuses: Voting runs in the family for these Clear Lake residents

While a main issue for Alice is climate change as well, she said she can't narrow down her concerns to just one thing.

"I don’t think there is one issue because it’s all interrelated. I care about the environment and I care about women’s rights and I care about immigration. It’s all important."

They differ, somewhat, on support, too. Alice said that she's cycled through deciding on Warren and Buttigieg and Klobuchar and is currently considering Booker.

Lydia's already whittled it down one: Warren. And she's so resolute in that choice that she's actually done door knocking for Warren's campaign and will serve as a precinct captain for Warren on caucus night.

"I got into that kind of early. For me, I just liked how she had so many plans," Lydia explained. "That was kind of what drew me to her in the first place. That her policies were really vast and really detailed on every single issue. I think her plans are big enough to help a lot of people and I also think she has the plans to pay for them and plans to get them passed."

According to Lydia, this interest in politics and the process of it even extends back a bit past 2016. According to her, it's something she's always kind of grown up with.