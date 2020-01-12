Iowa caucuses: Voting runs in the family for these Clear Lake residents

Over the course of the past year-plus, Alice Futrell and her daughter, Lydia, have seen quite a few 2020 presidential candidates come through North Iowa.
Together, and separately, the Clear Lake residents took in town halls from: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. At a recent stop for Booker, Lydia even got to ask the New Jersey senator a question about climate change which she says is her top issue.
Before the caucuses come on February 3, the Futrells hope they might be able to take in a few more.
It's a necessary part of the process, a way to stay "better informed," as Alice said.
In the run-up to the 2016 elections, Lydia, who was still years away being able to vote, and her older brother, went to a lot of caucus events. They saw Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders as well as Republican candidates such as Jeb Bush, Chris Christie and Carly Fiorina.
She said that, for her, it was a "first introduction" to the process and how it works.
"I’ve always kind of cared about political issues and a lot of social issues have been important to me and they’re something I care about," Lydia said. Her mom echoed, "It was important to us that we let them see what bother parties look like."
Alice, who works on putting together ordinance codes for Iowa municipalities, said that she's thought voting was important since she was 18 but it took on increased importance once she came back to Iowa.
"When I moved back, I realized how lucky we were to live in Iowa," Alice remembered. "My very first caucus I went because the candidate I liked, I knew, wasn’t viable and I thought it was my only chance to get to vote for him. So that was the first caucus I went to and I just thought it was really interesting to attend."
But even though Alice has far more years and more experiences, she admits that her daughter is more knowledgeable than her when it comes to political issues.
"Lydia has done her own research and is far better informed than I am," Alice shared. "Thank you," Lydia responded. "She did her research, informed her opinions and so I’m proud of her for being an independent thinker."
For Lydia, climate change is unequivocally her top issue which she said isn't wholly unusual for kids her age that she knows.
You have free articles remaining.
"A lot of my friends care about it and then there’s people that don’t think it’s an issue at all. There’s a balance of that that I see but the ones who are concerned about it are really concerned about it," Lydia said. She said that a large driver of that interest is owed to the fact that people in her generation will have to deal with the brunt of the damage done by climate change.
While a main issue for Alice is climate change as well, she said she can't narrow down her concerns to just one thing.
"I don’t think there is one issue because it’s all interrelated. I care about the environment and I care about women’s rights and I care about immigration. It’s all important."
They differ, somewhat, on support, too. Alice said that she's cycled through deciding on Warren and Buttigieg and Klobuchar and is currently considering Booker.
Lydia's already whittled it down one: Warren. And she's so resolute in that choice that she's actually done door knocking for Warren's campaign and will serve as a precinct captain for Warren on caucus night.
"I got into that kind of early. For me, I just liked how she had so many plans," Lydia explained. "That was kind of what drew me to her in the first place. That her policies were really vast and really detailed on every single issue. I think her plans are big enough to help a lot of people and I also think she has the plans to pay for them and plans to get them passed."
According to Lydia, this interest in politics and the process of it even extends back a bit past 2016. According to her, it's something she's always kind of grown up with.
"Voting has always been something that’s important to her so I’ve always grown up knowing that it’s a civic duty and something a lot of people should do even if they don’t feel like their voice is important or their vote doesn’t do anything," she asserted and Alice agreed with.
But, at the same time, Lydia recognized that youth participation in the democratic process has consistently been... less than stellar.
One report, in 2013, from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement, showed that just 10 percent of Americans between 18 and 24 met a standard of "informed engagement" in the 2012 presidential election cycle. It went on to make the case that at least one cause of that was teachers avoiding talking politics in their classes.
Lydia thinks that there are even more personal reasons for a lack of youth participation.
She argued that young people have a lot of other things to worry about: finishing school, applying for colleges and jobs and figuring out how to pay for college. With all of that, voting and civic engagement can take a backseat.
And it can be tracked to parenting as well.
"A lot of people aren’t raised thinking that their voice will matter or [are] raised where’s it’s not a big part of their life," Lydia said. "I think that young people getting involved is important we’re starting to see more of that. Knowing where to start is hard."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Looking forward in 2020
From sports to entertainment to government and more, here's what you can expect so far in the new decade.
The days are dark, cold and short right now in North Iowa, but a new beginning is here.
There will be no shortage of entertainment for North Iowans in 2020.
Here is a look at a few projects some area schools are working on and what people can expect to see happen in the 2020.
What will the weather look like in the year 2020? The answer might as well be one big shrug.
Throughout the North Iowa area, there's a lot of work potentially coming over the next work.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.