Iowa caucuses: Senator Elizabeth Warren stopping in Mason City this weekend

With his endorsement, Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, praised Warren's work ethic as well as her resumé by calling her "the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination" and saying in an online video that "No one is working harder than you."

The early days of January also brought in final numbers on the fourth quarter of 2019 fundraising for the 2020 candidates. While Warren's total was bested by Sanders, Buttigieg and Biden (in that order), she still managed to bring in more than $21 million which put her well ahead of candidates such as businessman Andrew Yang and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

On the policy front, Warren has most recently touted her bankruptcy reform proposal which she has said would "Make it easier for people being crushed by debt to obtain relief through bankruptcy" while also letting people protect their homes and cars in bankruptcy.