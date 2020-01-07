Iowa caucuses: Senator Elizabeth Warren stopping in Mason City this weekend

With less than a month until the Iowa caucuses on February 3, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) will make a return visit to Mason City on Saturday when she stops by Lincoln Intermediate School for a town hall.
The campaign event, which is set to start at 3:45 p.m., is Warren's first in Mason City since May 2019 and will feature Representative Katie Porter (D-Calif.) who grew up in Fort Dodge, Iowa and studied under Warren at Harvard Law School.
In recent days, Warren, who is currently polling just behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa, has added to her campaign with endorsements as well as financial contributions.
On Monday, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro announced his support for Warren's candidacy just days after he dropped out of the 2020 race.
With his endorsement, Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, praised Warren's work ethic as well as her resumé by calling her "the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination" and saying in an online video that "No one is working harder than you."
The early days of January also brought in final numbers on the fourth quarter of 2019 fundraising for the 2020 candidates. While Warren's total was bested by Sanders, Buttigieg and Biden (in that order), she still managed to bring in more than $21 million which put her well ahead of candidates such as businessman Andrew Yang and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.
On the policy front, Warren has most recently touted her bankruptcy reform proposal which she has said would "Make it easier for people being crushed by debt to obtain relief through bankruptcy" while also letting people protect their homes and cars in bankruptcy.
"Our current system makes it far too hard for people in need to start the bankruptcy process so they can get back on their feet. My plan streamlines the process, reduces costs, and gives people more flexibility in bankruptcy to find solutions that match their financial problems," Warren said in a post on Medium.
Doors for the event open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets aren't required for the event but RSVPs are encouraged and can be done through the "Iowa for Warren" site.
