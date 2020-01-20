Iowa caucuses: Sen. Amy Klobuchar making stop in Mason City tonight

On CBS' This Morning, Klobuchar said that she would be able to balance her constitutional duty as senator with her desire to become the next president and joked about her familial preparation for such a task. "I'm a mom, I can do two things at once," she quipped. In that same interview, Klobuchar also said that she thinks voters in other states, such as South Carolina and Nevada, will understand if the trial drags on and she's sidelined from touring those two early states.