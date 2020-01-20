Iowa caucuses: Sen. Amy Klobuchar making stop in Mason City tonight

Fresh off being one of two Democratic candidates in the 2020 election to receive an endorsement from The New York Times' editorial board, Senator Amy Klobuchar is holding a rally at the Main Event in downtown Mason City tonight. The senior senator from Iowa's neighbor to north is set to speak at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
Endorsements
While the biggest news surrounding Klobuchar has been the editorial endorsement of her as the "realist model," it's not the only news. Particularly not in Iowa.
In the past month plus, Klobuchar has picked up endorsements from state lawmakers such as State Rep. Sharon Steckman (D-Mason City) and State Rep. Charlie McConkey (D- Council Bluffs). When Steckman announced her support in mid-December, she credited Klobuchar's ability to build coalitions and win elections convincingly.
"In the years I've known Amy personally, I've watched her succeed in bringing both sides together to pass meaningful legislation that has improved peoples' lives," Steckman said at the time.
Further back, in August, just after the annual Wing Ding in Clear Lake, Klobuchar scooped a co-sign from Floyd County farmer and former National Corn Growers Association President Pam Johnson. Johnson, a 40-plus year farmer, gravitated toward Klobuchar because of the senator's agriculture policy but also because she said she thinks Klobuchar's campaign can resonate with rural folks.
"She understands the challenges that rural America goes through and cares and I think she’s someone who can beat Trump in 2020 and she's someone who can appeal to farmers like me," Johnson said when making her announcement.
Impeachment
Though Klobuchar and her campaign have received a surfeit of meaningful endorsements in recent days and weeks, those won't help counteract the impeachment trial in the Senate which she will have to be called back to Washington D.C. to participate in.
On CBS' This Morning, Klobuchar said that she would be able to balance her constitutional duty as senator with her desire to become the next president and joked about her familial preparation for such a task. "I'm a mom, I can do two things at once," she quipped. In that same interview, Klobuchar also said that she thinks voters in other states, such as South Carolina and Nevada, will understand if the trial drags on and she's sidelined from touring those two early states.
If rules for the process are smoothed out quickly, opening arguments in the impeachment trial should be heard on Tuesday. The Iowa caucuses, meanwhile, will take place on Feb. 3.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.