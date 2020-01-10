Iowa caucuses: Pete Buttigieg holding town hall in Mason City next week

The 37-year-old's remedy was finding a common ground of values such as love of country without an embrace of nationalism, loyalty to allies, concern for future generations and comfort to those who feel abandoned.

In front of about 500 people in Mason City on Sunday night, Mayor Pete Buttigieg suggested nothing in politics could happen without hope and that some of his plans for action could bring it back.

Since then, the youngest candidate in the race has taken criticism for holding splashy fundraisers and for not doing more to address income equality and racial divisions while he was mayor of South Bend.

A recent article from the Los Angeles Times pointed to a forthcoming housing report on Indiana's fourth largest city that says: "The Greater South Bend area has become 'more segregated between White and African American/Black residents since 2010'" which is two years before Buttigieg first took office. His campaign has attempted to rebut such charges by spotlighting praise from civil rights leaders such as NAACP President Michael Patton who said he was "grateful" for Buttigieg's local work.