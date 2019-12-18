{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Democrats planning to participate in the February 3 presidential precinct caucuses will be able to check in early online.

The Iowa Democratic Party announced the new online early check-in option, which is designed to help streamline the process. Caucus participants are required to check in at the door; early check-in will allow participants to get a head start. Early check-in is accomplished by completing an online form, printing it out and signing it, and bringing it to the early check-in line at the caucus site.

The form can be found at the state party’s website, iowademocrats.org/2020-caucuses.

“We are committed to making it easier for Iowans to participate in the first-in-the-nation caucuses and early check-in will help streamline the process on caucus night,” state party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. “Early check-in is one more way we’re working to make sure that all voters have the best possible experience, and to ensure 2020 Democratic caucuses the most successful in our state’s history.”

Iowans must be registered with a party in order to participate in its caucuses. Unregistered Iowans can do so by December 31 or in person at the caucus site on February 3.

