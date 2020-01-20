Iowa caucuses: Joe Biden visiting Mason City on Wednesday

A little more than a month after his last jaunt through Mason City, former Vice President Joe Biden will make a return campaign stop this Wednesday.

Biden will be making what is perhaps his final pitch to local residents, before the caucuses kick off on Feb. 3, at the North Iowa Events Center at 9:45 a.m.

During his last stop, Biden, who continues to lead in swaths of national polls, restated a long-running pledge of his campaign that he would reunite the country if he won and attempted to differentiate himself from his opinions by pointing to his decades of experience in federal politics.

He emphasized that because of the "disarray" that the world is in, the U.S. could ill afford to have someone who needs to learn on the job, a point which he then drove home by saying that he knows all the world leaders by their first names.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}