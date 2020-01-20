You are the owner of this article.
Iowa caucuses: Joe Biden visiting Mason City on Wednesday
Iowa caucuses: Joe Biden visiting Mason City on Wednesday

Joe Biden visits Mason City 12-03-19 (26).jpg

A little more than a month after his last jaunt through Mason City, former Vice President Joe Biden will make a return campaign stop this Wednesday.

Biden will be making what is perhaps his final pitch to local residents, before the caucuses kick off on Feb. 3, at the North Iowa Events Center at 9:45 a.m.

During his last stop, Biden, who continues to lead in swaths of national polls, restated a long-running pledge of his campaign that he would reunite the country if he won and attempted to differentiate himself from his opinions by pointing to his decades of experience in federal politics.

He emphasized that because of the "disarray" that the world is in, the U.S. could ill afford to have someone who needs to learn on the job, a point which he then drove home by saying that he knows all the world leaders by their first names.

In more recent days, the former second-in-command to America's first black president has linked current President Donald Trump to the Ku Klux Klan while continuing to castigate him for his response to the 2017 white supremacist murder of a protester in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

The New York Times reported that at a church in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday, Biden said "I thought you could defeat hate ... But hate only hides. It never fully goes away."

While Biden has continued to use the harshest possible terms to denounce the current Republican commander-in-chief, he hasn't spared his fellow 2020 candidates from criticism either. 

When he sat down to chat with the South Carolina paper, The State, Biden wondered aloud if Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren getting the Democratic nomination would be good for party candidates further down the ballot. "The top of the ticket matters," he said. 

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

