Iowa caucuses: Joe Biden visiting Mason City on Wednesday

A little more than a month after his last jaunt through Mason City, former Vice President Joe Biden will make a return campaign stop this Wednesday.
Biden will be making what is perhaps his final pitch to local residents, before the caucuses kick off on Feb. 3, at the North Iowa Events Center at 9:45 a.m.
During his last stop, Biden, who continues to lead in swaths of national polls, restated a long-running pledge of his campaign that he would reunite the country if he won and attempted to differentiate himself from his opinions by pointing to his decades of experience in federal politics.
He emphasized that because of the "disarray" that the world is in, the U.S. could ill afford to have someone who needs to learn on the job, a point which he then drove home by saying that he knows all the world leaders by their first names.
In more recent days, the former second-in-command to America's first black president has linked current President Donald Trump to the Ku Klux Klan while continuing to castigate him for his response to the 2017 white supremacist murder of a protester in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The New York Times reported that at a church in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sunday, Biden said "I thought you could defeat hate ... But hate only hides. It never fully goes away."
While Biden has continued to use the harshest possible terms to denounce the current Republican commander-in-chief, he hasn't spared his fellow 2020 candidates from criticism either.
When he sat down to chat with the South Carolina paper, The State, Biden wondered aloud if Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren getting the Democratic nomination would be good for party candidates further down the ballot. "The top of the ticket matters," he said.
Countdown to the Iowa Caucuses
ANAMOSA — Lauren Standish is “fully committed” to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.
Kerry will speak Thursday evening in the Biden office at 105 South Delaware.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Increasingly alarmed that Bernie Sanders could become their party's presidential nominee, establishment-minded Democrats are warning primary voters that the self-described democratic socialistwould struggle to defeat President Donald Trump and hurt the party's chances in premier House, Senate and governors' races.
The event's set to take place at Lincoln Intermediate and will feature a fellow Congresswoman and Iowa native.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s escalation of tensions with Iran proves him to be “dangerously incompetent” and puts the U.S. on the brink of war.
"We are seeing a lot of momentum in this campaign. And I can tell that every single stop is better than the last."
MANCHESTER — Even as their field of candidates shrinks through attrition, Iowa Democrats are having a difficult time picking a candidate to ba…
WASHINGTON — When Joe Biden's campaign announced an Alabama Democrat's endorsement last month, it seemed ho-hum: Yet another elected official throwing his weight behind the 2020 presidential candidate most closely associated with the party establishment.
"What is happening in the world today? Why is it happening?" Sanders asked and attempted to answer over the course of an hour-and-a-half.
The candidate was clear on how he thinks Democrats could win and why some of the wealthiest citizens skirt the law.
The New Jersey senator promised a bi-partisan coalition building, grounded in love of country, to the crowd of more than 100 people at the Park Inn.
The 2020 candidate and New Jersey senator sat down to talk about partisanship in our present age, the need to get rid of factory farms and his faith.
The campaign appearance will be Klobuchar's second in Mason City since she declared back in February.
The senior senator from Minnesota also picked up an endorsement from ranking Democrat on the State Senate ag. committee, Kevin Kinney.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.