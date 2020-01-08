Iowa caucuses: Former Secretary of State John Kerry to stump for Joe Biden in Mason City

According to the campaign's own numbers, Biden has received more than 1,000 endorsements from national, state, and local leaders, including almost 200 current and former Iowa elected officials such as Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

In recent days, Biden has taken President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3 by saying that Trump "Tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.

While Biden has attempted to assert his advantage in foreign policy experience over his 2020 challengers, he's received renewed scrutiny from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders about past decision making.

Sanders, who, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average, is ahead of Biden in Iowa, has again brought up Biden's vote in favor of the Iraq War which Sanders opposed.