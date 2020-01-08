Iowa caucuses: Former Secretary of State John Kerry to stump for Joe Biden in Mason City

With a little more than three weeks until Iowans go out to caucus in 2020, Democratic candidates for president are ramping up their stops to the Hawkeye State and bringing cadres of recognizable support along for the ride.
For former Vice President Joe Biden, that means a weeklong "We Know Joe" bus tour across Iowa where campaign surrogates will speak on his behalf.
The aim of the tour, according to a press release, is to "highlight the broad coalition supporting Biden" which includes: former Secretary of State John Kerry;, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, California Congressman Ami Bera of California, former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and current Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, Congressman Lou Correa, a Congressional Hispanic Caucus member; and additional federal and state elected officials from across the country.
Kerry, who ran as the Democratic candidate against George W. Bush in the 2004 election, is headlining the tour and will appear at all events, including a stop in Mason City on Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m in the "Biden for President" office at 105 South Delaware Avenue.
According to the campaign's own numbers, Biden has received more than 1,000 endorsements from national, state, and local leaders, including almost 200 current and former Iowa elected officials such as Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.
In recent days, Biden has taken President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the assassination of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3 by saying that Trump "Tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.
While Biden has attempted to assert his advantage in foreign policy experience over his 2020 challengers, he's received renewed scrutiny from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders about past decision making.
Sanders, who, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average, is ahead of Biden in Iowa, has again brought up Biden's vote in favor of the Iraq War which Sanders opposed.
At a recent stop in Anamosa, Sanders was quoted by the New York Times as saying: "I know that it is rarely the children of the billionaire class who face the agony of reckless foreign policy — it is the children of working families."
With a Democratic presidential primary debate scheduled for this coming Tuesday, in Des Moines, there's a chance for both candidates to further highlight their difference on foreign policy.
Members of the public looking to hear Kerry speaking can RSVP through Joe Biden Events page on Mobilize.US.
