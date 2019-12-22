Iowa caucuses: Cory Booker asks "What are we for?" in Mason City stop

On Monday, Booker introduced a senate bill, called the "Farm System Reform Act," that would put a halt on large concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), strengthen country-of-origin labeling on beef, pork and dairy products and make packers more responsible for the pollution produced by the CAFOs they rely on for animals.

Under the proposed bill, CAFOs violating the terms would be assessed a penalty of up to $10,000 per violation, per day. CAFOs needing to transition could apply for federal grants.

Booker, who has focused a lot on rural issues as someone representing the 11th largest state in the union, said that the more he learned about CAFOs "The angrier I got."

Along with CAFO reform, Booker also made a pledge to give tax breaks to farmers for adopting environmentally beneficial ag methods. He told the crowd that gas companies, such as Chevron, shouldn't be paying meager amounts in taxes while independent farmers are yolked to increased financial uncertainty.