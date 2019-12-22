Iowa caucuses: Cory Booker asks "What are we for?" in Mason City stop

Throughout his stop at the Historic Park Inn Hotel in downtown Mason City on Saturday evening, Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) made it clear that he wasn't much interested in polls or conventional wisdom.
In fact, at one point during his speech, which lasted well into the evening, Booker flat out said that "polls don't matter" and challenged the idea in the Democratic primaries that what matters most is defeating President Donald Trump.
"Can't we have bigger aspirations that simply beating Trump?" the first-term senator asked of the 100-plus people in the hotel ballroom.
It was one of several questions that served as an anchor for Booker over the course of his hour-and-a-half of speaking: "What are we for?" "How are you going to get things done?"
One that was more concise than the question about electoral victories, and also more rhetorical, had the senator wondering: Now where are we? And what there was for an answer hinged on unification instead of division.
"We can't just beat Republicans, we have to unite Americans," Booker urged. His argument for being the candidate most capable of doing that is that he helped shepherd one of the few bipartisan bills to pass through Congress in President Trump's first term, the criminal justice reform bill known as the "First Step Act."
"I am good at building coalitions where there are none," Booker said of a bill that didn't even have support from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
Booker said that such a bill and such action is important because it refuses to let the inability to do everything undermine the ability to do something. Which he was candid about. Booker acknowledged that the job of president is bigger than any one person.
But as one person, Booker promised that, if elected, he would utilize as much of the power of the office as he could to get things done when coalition building and legislating fail.
He told a high school senior who asked him a question about climate change that he could do a lot through executive action. Same for re-calibrating agricultural laws in America.
On Monday, Booker introduced a senate bill, called the "Farm System Reform Act," that would put a halt on large concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), strengthen country-of-origin labeling on beef, pork and dairy products and make packers more responsible for the pollution produced by the CAFOs they rely on for animals.
Under the proposed bill, CAFOs violating the terms would be assessed a penalty of up to $10,000 per violation, per day. CAFOs needing to transition could apply for federal grants.
Booker, who has focused a lot on rural issues as someone representing the 11th largest state in the union, said that the more he learned about CAFOs "The angrier I got."
Along with CAFO reform, Booker also made a pledge to give tax breaks to farmers for adopting environmentally beneficial ag methods. He told the crowd that gas companies, such as Chevron, shouldn't be paying meager amounts in taxes while independent farmers are yolked to increased financial uncertainty.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527.