Iowa caucuses: Bernie Sanders asks "tough questions" in Mason City visit
breaking alert top story

Iowa caucuses: Bernie Sanders asks "tough questions" in Mason City visit

Bernie Sanders 13

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event Saturday at Music Man Square in Mason City.

At his first presidential campaign stop in Mason City during the 2020 Iowa caucuses, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) didn't dip into the fiery oration he's well known for using when speaking of a "political revolution."

For the crowd of about 300 gathered at The Music Man Square on Saturday night, he didn't gesticulate to emphasize the need for Medicare for All or raise his when lambasting millionaire and billionaire "oligarchs."

Instead, he asked questions. "Tough questions," as he characterized them. Questions he wanted to pose to "get people thinking outside of the box."

"What is happening in the world today? Why is it happening?" Sanders asked and attempted to answer over the course of an hour-and-a-half.

Healthcare

His bread-and-butter issues of concentrated wealth and rampant healthcare costs also became questions rather than pointed answers. 

"Are we comfortable living in a country where three people have more wealth than bottom half?" he posed. "How are we going to pay for it (Medicare for All)?" he asked. 

When he eventually did answer the question himself, Sanders said that one way to slowly start changing such a disparity is to raise the minimum wage to a "living wage of $15 an hour." As for Medicare for All, Sanders said that a married couple making $60,000 a year would pay a 4% tax and healthcare costs would be around $1,200. 

At least based on what many of those in attendance said, that would represent about a 90% reduction in medical expenses. Which was a stylistic change for other Sanders events in North Iowa.

Instead of saying exactly how much people were paying for healthcare, Sanders asked and passed the microphone around.

One older resident shared an account of knowing friends who were only still working, and not retired, because they wanted to keep their healthcare perks. Another said that a significant portion of her deceased husband's pension was solely dedicated to healthcare. Still another offered that even with a generous plan, they had to pay out-of-pocket for mental health costs because their autism wasn't covered. 

Sanders assured them, and others who spoke, that his plan, which some estimates have tagged as costing $34 trillion over 10 years, would include mental health coverage along with coverage for: dental, eyeglasses, hearing aids and home care.

"The time has come for talk about Medicare for All to end," he emphasized. "The time for action is now."

Climate change

Despite being known as the Medicare for All candidate, Sanders didn't open his speech with talk of healthcare. Instead he began by addressing the issue of climate change.

It was then that Sanders was less inquisitive and more imperative.

"When we are fighting to save this planet, it is not radical to say that that we love our kids and want them to live in a world that is habitable," he insisted. 

He went to say that part of his fix would be to "hold accountable a fossil fuel industry that is lying, everyday, about what it is producing." 

Along with increased accountability, Sanders also spoke to what Iowa does well and said that development of wind energy across the country would be a necessity. But he said that U.S. investment alone would not be enough.

"When we invest, we understand it cannot just be the U.S., it has to be global," Sanders added.

Impossibility

The questions Sanders posed weren't just for the audience. He turned a few of them on himself as well. 

He asked whether or not he was too radical or too extreme. Whether or not he could actually accomplish goals he's now spent decades talking about. 

And, in finally getting to that, Sanders pulled a quote that has often been attributed to former South African President Nelson Mandela:

"Everything seems impossible until it happens."

