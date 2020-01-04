Iowa caucuses: Bernie Sanders asks "tough questions" in Mason City visit

Sanders assured them, and others who spoke, that his plan, which some estimates have tagged as costing $34 trillion over 10 years, would include mental health coverage along with coverage for: dental, eyeglasses, hearing aids and home care.

"The time has come for talk about Medicare for All to end," he emphasized. "The time for action is now."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Climate change

Despite being known as the Medicare for All candidate, Sanders didn't open his speech with talk of healthcare. Instead he began by addressing the issue of climate change.

It was then that Sanders was less inquisitive and more imperative.

"When we are fighting to save this planet, it is not radical to say that that we love our kids and want them to live in a world that is habitable," he insisted.

He went to say that part of his fix would be to "hold accountable a fossil fuel industry that is lying, everyday, about what it is producing."