Iowa caucuses: Andrew Yang to hold town hall in Mason City
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will return to Mason City with a town hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at MacNider Art Museum, located at 303 Second St. SE.

Democratic Wing Ding 5

Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Clear Lake, Iowa.

The stop is part of Yang's 17-day Iowa bus tour, leading up to the Iowa caucuses Feb. 3.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP through the campaign website. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Yang will host additional events across North Iowa next week:

Tuesday, Jan. 21

1:30 p.m. - Waldorf University, Forest City

3:30 p.m. - Worth Brewing Company, Northwood

Wednesday, Jan. 22

9:30 a.m. - Charles City Public Library

11:30 a.m. - Limestone Brewers, Osage

2 p.m. -  Cresco Theatre and Opera House

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

