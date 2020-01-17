Iowa caucuses: Andrew Yang to hold town hall in Mason City

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will return to Mason City with a town hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at MacNider Art Museum, located at 303 Second St. SE.
The stop is part of Yang's 17-day Iowa bus tour, leading up to the Iowa caucuses Feb. 3.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP through the campaign website. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.
Yang will host additional events across North Iowa next week:
Tuesday, Jan. 21
1:30 p.m. - Waldorf University, Forest City
3:30 p.m. - Worth Brewing Company, Northwood
Wednesday, Jan. 22
9:30 a.m. - Charles City Public Library
11:30 a.m. - Limestone Brewers, Osage
2 p.m. - Cresco Theatre and Opera House
