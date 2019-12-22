Iowa caucuses: A conversation with Cory Booker

So you weren’t at the debates on Thursday and, instead, you were out campaigning. What do you think was missed by not having your perspective there and what perspectives did you get from the people you talked to?- I didn’t watch the debates so I can’t tell you explicitly but I know this: We can’t be Democrats that are tearing each other down.
We’ve got to find ways to talk about what we stand for. If there are policy delineations that’s important but I’m going to be the person always reminding us that we as Democrats have to come together.
The differences between us are small compared to the differences between us and Donald Trump.
We’ve got to unify as a party and I’m going to be the force in this race that continues to do that and call for that and, ultimately, make sure we show our strength in that.
Almost right after the debates on Thursday, the Democratic National Committee announced thresholds for the January debates and they were higher still. Do you think that’s a good idea?- I think it’s clearly a mistake. Iowa has picked people time and time again who weren’t polling at 5%. I mean John Kerry and John Edwards were polling in sixth and seventh place at 4% and 2% and went on to be one and two in the Iowa caucuses.
I think the people of Iowa should be choosing now and not Washington D.C. DNC leaders.
It should be the people of Iowa ultimately making the choice and they’ve done a good job in the past. This is not the best process that reflects Democratic principles we want to put in place.
During the speech here in Mason City, you talked a little bit about a legislative proposal to scale down on factory farms. Could you talk a little more about the interest behind that push?- It’s a lot of my experience. I know that we have an integrated food system and I know a lot of people are getting hurt, particularly farmers.
So I went hard to work with independent family farmers and we designed legislation that’s really good. And if I’m President of the United States we will get it done and lift up family farmers in America and help them be leaders that are respected and empowered.
Another thing you talked about this week, and it’s kind of theme of your campaign in general, is this idea of “civic grace” and that America needs a revival. How do you envision that and do you just think that that grace is particularly lacking in our time now or has it been gone for awhile?- I think we’ve seen a lot of mean-spirited, demeaning, degrading politics these days.
And we’re getting to a point where it’s not even partisanship, it’s tribalism. We hate each other because we vote differently. That’s not going to be good for solving big problems in our country. We need national mobilizations. We need greater American majorities.
I think the urgency of our time is to unite this country in common cause and common purpose. It’s why I’m running. My career has shown that I can run into the toughest problems in our country and solve them with that spirit.
You talk a lot in your speeches about grace and about spirit and about faith. And you quote a good deal of Biblical scripture. Is there a verse or chapter, in particular, that you’ve found a lot of refuge in over the years?- I think all of Matthew 25 really speaks to this idea of us seeing the dignity and divinity in everybody. Whether it’s someone who is poor or someone who’s in prison. Are you there for your fellow human?
And that’s what I try to live my life in accordance with. I’m imperfect. I’m flawed. But I feel like that chapter encapsulates a lot of how I live my life.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.