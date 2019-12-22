Iowa caucuses: A conversation with Cory Booker

So you weren’t at the debates on Thursday and, instead, you were out campaigning. What do you think was missed by not having your perspective there and what perspectives did you get from the people you talked to?- I didn’t watch the debates so I can’t tell you explicitly but I know this: We can’t be Democrats that are tearing each other down.

We’ve got to find ways to talk about what we stand for. If there are policy delineations that’s important but I’m going to be the person always reminding us that we as Democrats have to come together.

The differences between us are small compared to the differences between us and Donald Trump.

We’ve got to unify as a party and I’m going to be the force in this race that continues to do that and call for that and, ultimately, make sure we show our strength in that.