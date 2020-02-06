Iowa caucus chaos still a part of national conversation

According to the Times, those inconsistencies included vote tallies that did not add up, precincts showing the wrong number of delegates to certain candidates, and mismatches between what the precincts and state party reported.

The Times said it had been notifying the state party of errors it found, and some of those errors remained unchanged Thursday.

Later Thursday, national party chairman Tom Perez made a public request for the state party to conduct a re-canvass of the caucus results.

“Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass,” Perez tweeted Thursday.

But the national party chairman does not have the authority to order a re-canvass of the caucuses, which are a state party function.

In his statement, Price said the state party will conduct a re-canvass – if, per the rules, one of the presidential campaigns requests one.